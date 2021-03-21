UCAM is the only team of the four Murcian representatives in Second B that has reached the end of the first phase of the competition with its homework practically done. The team led by Salmerón intends to add three more points on the last day of the first phase of the League and finish this phase of the season as the leader of subgroup B, although whatever the result this noon the university students already have a place secured in the future 1st RFEF and a good position to attempt the assault on Second.

The system of the second phase for the azulón team will be similar to that which the teams that remain from third place down will have to face, although in the case of the first three classified the prize will be another final ‘playoff’. UCAM, in fifteen days, will start a six-game league against the first three of subgroup A in which the results added against the two traveling companions of the same subgroup will also count, although there are no new confrontations against them. The first three of the final classification among these six teams will have a ticket to play the qualifying rounds for promotion to the Second Division, which 16 teams will fight (three for each of the five groups of Second B and the best fourth) on neutral ground and in qualifying matches. the only one from which the four promotions to Second Division will come out.

ROUND 18 Sport City: 12.00 hours. Referee: García Gómez (C. Extremeño).

Therefore, it is not the same for UCAM to go to the second phase with the 30 points it currently has, or with 33 if it wins in Granada. And it is that Algeciras, in subgroup A and future competitor of Murcia, could reach 35 if they beat Sanluqueño today; while Linares could advance to 33 if he gets rid of Lorca Deportiva in Linarejos. That is if having all the teams that could compete with the university students in the second phase and that are within reach of reaching 30 points or more in their locker, a circumstance that would increase competition and that would make them lose options for promotion to professional football. those of José María Salmerón.

If the university students beat Granada B they will add 33 points, a figure that could only be surpassed by Algeciras, the leader of subgroup A. UCAM’s rival, who could still come out of the relegation places depending on what Real Murcia does, has won the last three games



The low of Tropi



That is why UCAM, which only has the loss of Tropi, will not be able to get carried away and will go out in search of victory. And more taking into account that from tomorrow it will have fifteen days until the second phase starts. He will face Recreativo Granada who, since Rubén Torrecilla’s arrival on the Nasrid bench, has managed to add three consecutive victories. Although it is fourth from the tail, the Granada subsidiary could escape the last four positions depending on its result and what Real Murcia does against El Ejido.

The university students have to corroborate the good numbers of the first 17 days in which they have added 8 victories and 6 draws, losing only to Real Murcia, Linares and Sevilla Atlético. With 20 goals in favor, he is behind in this facet of the game of Linares, Sevilla Atlético and Betis, but he has amortized them very well. Of course, he is one of those who least fits in the subgroup, along with Córdoba and the Betis subsidiary.

UCAM does not dominate the games and does not shine for its football commitment, but it knows how to take the matches to its own ground and take advantage of the weaknesses of the rivals. Step by step, the university team has been positioning itself in the race for promotion and, to this day, it is one of the favorites to give the big bell together with other powerful teams such as Badajoz or Ibiza.