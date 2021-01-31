That Córdoba CF did not take the three points from La Condomina was a true miracle. Pablo Alfaro’s set swept UCAM CF, direct rival for the first three places, but he had to settle for a draw that also makes him leave the fighting positions for promotion after the victory of Betis Deportivo in Lorca. With a little success in the definition, the visitors would have returned home with a bulky victory and with morale through the roof to face the final stretch of the course. For his part, heSalmerón’s men are relieved of a crash in which once again fortune smiled at them and they showed that they do not have a good time. Yes, they remain in the top three despite everything. It is the best news for them.

He Córdoba CF was a gale from the start, led by duo Javi Flores and Moutinho. The first clear came from Jesús Álvaro, who inside the area finished off a cross from the right of Valverde. A minute later, while asking for a penalty for possible Chacartegui hands, Javi Flores sent the ball to the post. In seven minutes, two notices. UCAM CF’s response was slowHe, because after making a mistake in the first attempt, Espina picked up the rebound to beat Becerra and make it 1-0.

Córdoba CF did not collapse, which continued with a high game rhythm, moving the ball from one side to the other. The UCAM CF was a toy, but it had Ribas. The goalkeeper appeared for the first time to repel a powerful shot from Moutinho and minutes later he saw a Valverde center walk through his small area. He also observed how Farrando, on his first occasion, sent her over the crossbar and on the second, alone, he smashed his head into the wood. Before the break, Ribas took a spectacular hand from Mario’s shot and in the last one he repeated with Javi Flores’ shoe. If when going to changing rooms the The result would have been 1-4, I would not have missed apparently in the first period.

The visiting squad did not lower the intensity on the return to the pitch, but the number of opportunities. He appeared on both bands, especially on the left, but he no longer had to intervene so much Ribas. Yes, it was fundamental when the time comes. In two halves he avoided the tie after a shot by Javi Flores. Justice would be done in the absence of half an hour and set pieces, in the least expected way. Flores put a perfect service to Willy and this one sent it to the bottom of the network.

In the time that remained, Piovaccari had a couple of occasions. In one, after a robbery in the center of the field, he planted himself in the area but did not shoot or pass a teammate who was joining the center lane unopposed. In the other, he did not control a measured service from Flores that would have left him hand in hand with Ribas. But what is football, the last one was UCAM CF. In a strategy play, Charlie finished off only before Becerra and sent the ball sky high in five minutes.

The result did not move, a point that gives life to UCAM CF and that leaves Córdoba with a bittersweet taste due to the exhibition of the game that it gave in La Condomina.