The old ghosts of the season appear at UCAM. The Catholic club doesn’t even win when it deserves it. It doesn’t matter if he plays against nine, it doesn’t matter if he competes, if he steps in the area and if he has chances to win the game. He does not get three points from Algeciras and does not hold on to the First Federation.

one

Algeciras CF Pol Tristán, Tomás (80′, Víctor López), Mariano, Álvaro Romero (71′, Iván Turrillo), Borja Fernández (80′, Renato), Villapalos, Almenara, Alberto Bueno (62′ Duarte), Leiva (71′, Pepe Mena), Roni and Nico. one

UCAM CF Pedro López, Tekio (68′, Isi Ros), Farrando, Charlie Dean (68′, Manu Garrido), Chacartegui (46′, Moi Delgado), Armando Corbalán, Fullana (61′, Mario Abenza), Moyita, Josema Raigal, Liberto (61′, Xemi Fernández) and Rubén Mesa. Goals:

1-0, min 47, Alvaro Romero. 1-1 min. 83, Manu Garrido.

Referee:

Tárraga Lajara of the La Mancha committee. He admonished Villapalos and sent off Almenara and Turrillo for double yellow card; and also sanctioned with yellow the visitors Chacartegui, Manu Garrido and Isi Ros.

José Manuel Aira changed two men respect