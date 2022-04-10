Mohamed Katir, during the tests at the CIARD of the UCAM, before his coach (right). / UCAM

UCAM Sunday, April 10, 2022, 08:55



One of the least known aspects by fans is the fine-tuning of elite athletes before preparing for major competitions, and science has proven to be a great ally for coaches. Thanks to the studies and assessments carried out at the UCAM High Performance Sports Research Center, the technicians obtain very valuable data to prepare great athletes to the millimeter, such as the walkers under the orders of JA Carrillo, recent world champions by teams, or the UCAM Murcia CB.

This week Mariano García, world champion in the 800 meter indoor track, and Mohamed Katir, Olympic graduate in Tokyo (both athletes from the Catholic University) together with their coach Gabi Lorente, met at CIARD to undergo anthropometric tests and tests of effort before their big outdoor events: in July the World Championships in Eugene (United States) and in August the European Championships in Munich (Germany).

Pedro Emilio Alcaraz, director of CIARD, highlights the importance of multidisciplinary work: “Success is the result of the athlete’s performance on the track, but for us it is a satisfaction to know that with our work we contribute to it.” For Gabi Lorente, coach of both athletes, “these tests allow us to know for sure what their thresholds are and thus fine-tune their training to be much more specific”, and highlights the work of Cristian Marín, responsible for physiological assessments, and Javier Martínez, for nutritional monitoring and periodic evaluations of body composition and basal metabolism.