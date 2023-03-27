The San Antonio Catholic University (UCAM) foresees a growth plan for the Los Dolores Campus, located in the old barracks, in which it will invest fifty million euros in new degrees and infrastructures. The actions will be in the medium and long term, although after meeting with the mayoress of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, the representatives of the educational institution did not specify dates.

Among the “imminent” measures, the president of the UCAM, María Dolores García, highlighted a new classroom, with between ten and fifteen classrooms, a university residence and sports halls to meet the needs of up to seven thousand students. This investment will mean the creation of eight hundred direct jobs, “plus what it will move in auxiliary companies and the life it will give to the neighborhood and the city,” according to the president of the institution.

“The construction of new infrastructures will depend on urban authorizations and the General Urban Planning Plan,” insisted Samuel Mendoza, general director of Infrastructures and Digital Development at UCAM. Of the 90,000 square meters that the Los Dolores Campus currently has to develop, it has only occupied 30,000. The intention, as Mendoza explained, is to expand the degrees related to Health Sciences and Physical Activity and Sports.

Regarding the opening of the UCAM dental clinic in Alameda de San Antón, where the old Dama de Oro was, they did not reveal the date that “it will be in this course.” In this dental clinic in which they have invested three million euros, Dentistry students from the Los Dolores campus will be able to do their internships.

The premises, of more than 2,000 square metres, have a surgical area with 26 boxes – with the possibility of expanding to 40 – plus three dental offices. It also has three offices, two offices, a meeting room, a laboratory, reception and six classrooms.