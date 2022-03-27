14:32

END | UCAM Murcia 71-72 Valencia Basket

14:31

Taylor fails the triple in the race on the buzzer. Defeat. 71-72

14:31

Great Davis receiving on the run and assist for Lima. 71-72, 25 seconds

14:30

UCAM lose the rebound after defending well and Hermannsson scores a crucial basket with 30.6 seconds left. 69-72

14:28

Peñarroya’s time out after Prepelic left the track. 58.6 seconds. 69-70

14:27

It seems serious, everyone attends grumpy

14:26

Track injury. Prepelic receives medical assistance in the left shoulder

14:25

Foul by Prepelic to Bellas. Bonuses. Free shots. Inside one of the two. 69-70. 1:11 to go

14:23

Cate leaves Pradilla and Dubljevic assists her in time. 68-70 at 1:21 remaining

14:23

Triple now from Webb III! Tie at 1:40 from the end! 68-68

14:22

Now yes. Radovic again making Taylor’s mistake to equalize with 2′ remaining. 65-65. Pradilla Triple. 65-68

14:21

Dubljevic on the free throw. It doesn’t fail. 63-65, 3:16 to go

14:18

Taylor misses a fast break layup, but Radovic rebounds and scores. Tie at 4:30 from the end! 63-63

14:15

Salvadora foul in attack that Taylor provokes Dubljevic. There was only Prepelic for the triple and he was giving it to him

14:14

Tremendous how Taylor has gone inside. Rivero’s foul, two free throws for the point guard. They go inside. 61-63 at 6:33 from the end

14:11

Ferrando’s foul on Taylor’s triple. Three free throws. Fail, fail and hit. 59-63 at 7:03 left

14:08

Counterattack that Taylor finishes again. 58-63, less than eight minutes

14:06

2+1 now from Taylor! Strongly penetrating. The free goes inside. 56-63 at 8:39 from the end

14:05

Again a highly debatable foul, now by Radovic on Rivero, 2+1. Put the free. 53-63, 8:55 to go

14:03

Tremendous spin of Taylor of his for 53-60

14:03

Tobey hacks Lima to the free throw line, his martyrdom. This time he puts both. 51-60

13:59

END of the third quarter | UCAM Murcia 49-60 Valencia Basket

13:59

Bad end of quarter of the UCAM. Rivero’s easy basket. 49-60

13:58

Prepelic three-point shot in extra possession. It is in its moment. 49-58

13:57

Technique to Site. He protested a lot about an uncalled foul on McFadden on his 3-point attempt. The free one is thrown by Prepelic and he puts it in. 49-55, 1:26 left

13:56

Two free for Prepelic. Inside the two. 49-54, 1:41 to end the third quarter

13:55

McFadden triple! Hand in hand with Lima for 47-52. Taylor steals it from Ferrando and adds to 49-52

13:55

Debatable foul by Rojas who, after a good defense, gives two free throws to Tobey. Put both. 44-52 at 2:23 to finish the third quarter

13:52

So many would not forgive. After two missed 3-pointers, Prepelic didn’t miss at third. Sito’s timeout with 3′ left in the third quarter. 44-50

13:49

Taylor’s foul on Prepelic’s 3-point attempt. Three free throws. Put all three. 44-47, 4:33 of third quarter ahead

13:48

At the third, great rebound by Webb III and basket for 44-44, less than five minutes of the third quarter to play

13:48

Bad foul by Davis on Pradilla that does not hinder his basket and gives him a free throw. The add-on fails. 42-44

13:47

And another robbery! And another counterattack! Tie! Taylor makes it 42-42 with 5:30 left in the third quarter

13:46

To two! Robbery and new counterattack with mate from Davis. 40-42

13:45

The UCAM is happy when it runs. Counterattack between Davis and Webb III with a return pass for an excellent layup due to the elevation of the first, saving Dubljevic. 38-42 at 6:21 at the end of the third quarter, when Peñarroya requests time-out

13:43

Well moved by Valencia to save university aid, but very fast basket after Webb III after a pass from Taylor. 36-42 with 7 minutes left in the third quarter

13:41

Triple Red! He is having a great game. 34-40

13:40

Great second half outing. Rojas hits the ground to retrieve a loose ball and Taylor gives it to Webb III to show off at the dunk. Hermannsson scores later. 31-40

13:39

Tremendous clapping inside Lima. 29-38

13:38

This follows!

13:24

REST | UCAM Murcia 27-38 Valencia Basket

13:23

Impressive. Valencia takes the throw, they throw the alley-oop and Rivero pats it inside after a great jump. Count the basket. 27-38 and maximum difference. The UCAM is touched

13:22

They foul Webb III, put 1.4 on time and give Rivero two free throws. He hits and misses. 27-36, the rebound belongs to Rojas, who instead of throwing, passes it to Davis, who doesn’t wait for it and goes out. three tenths

13:20

Webb III’s foul whistle at the same time that the first part was over. He is in the fight for a rebound after the triple missed by Claver. Check the lack

13:19

There is a basket by Rojas with a foul, then they seem to whistle Peñarroya and a player from Murcia. Rojas fails the additional. 27-35

13:15

UCAM loses the ball with a bad pass from Taylor to Webb III, who was waiting open. Peñarroya time out to play the remaining 54 seconds

13:15

What a good assist from Claver in the race for Pradilla. 25-35 a little over a minute before the break. maximum advantage

13:12

They concede the triple to Pradilla and he puts it in. Site time out. 25-33 at 1:55 of the break. The last three baskets of Valencia have been like this

1:10 p.m.

Claver triple. 25-30 at 2:30 break

1:10 p.m.

Another foul for Taylor, who returns to the line. Both fail. 25-27