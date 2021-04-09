UCAM Murcia Club Basketball has announced this Friday that a positive for coronavirus has been detected in its staff And, as established in the protocol established in this regard, the players and the members of the coaching staff remain isolated in their homes, waiting to carry out a new test.

The news comes two days before the next game for the university team in the Endesa League, the one corresponding to the thirtieth day of the championship, which is scheduled for Sunday at the Palacio de los Deportes de Murcia in front of TD Systems Baskonia, at risk right now.

After carrying out the last PCR tests, this positive for covid-19 has been detected in the first team of a team that was already affected by an outbreak of this virus at the beginning of January and the consequences were very negative for their interests, because after a period of forced confinement, the granas returned to the competition depleted and had eight consecutive defeats, a streak that ended a couple of weeks ago.

The members of the team that Sito Alonso directs are at home waiting to undergo a new test imminently and depending on the results of the same, the activity will be resumed or it will be postponed. For now, this Friday’s training and the press conference called in which Sito Alonso was going to participate have been canceled.