Football | Second B Aketxe in the 90th minute gives the victory to the university students, who finish leaders of their subgroup and are the team with the most points for the second phase The UCAM Murcia players celebrate Liberto’s goal this Sunday against Recreativo Granada. / UCAM CF SERGIO CONESA Sunday, March 21, 2021, 2:36 PM



UCAM hit the table this Sunday in the face of fight for promotion to Second. Salmerón’s team knew how to suffer against a Nasrid subsidiary who was playing the relegation and recover after Álvaro Bravo’s goal in the first minute of play in an unfortunate action by Biel Ribas. The university students were not at all comfortable, what