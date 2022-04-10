14:24

END | UCAM Murcia 86-75 Gran Canaria

14:23

Two more points from McFadden, in a state of grace. 86-75, last minute

14:22

Tremendous 2 + 1 from Shurna. Put the free. 84-75 at 1:29 left

14:21

Bellas free throw again. Inside the two. 84-72 at 1:38 left

14:20

Another triple from Gran Canaria, now from Chery. 82-72, 1:50 to go

14:20

Foul on Bellas. Two free throws. They go inside. 82-69 with 2′ left

14:19

Brussino’s sixth triple of the match. 80-69, 2:20 to go

14:19

Steal by McFadden and assist for mate by Czerapowicz. Lima plug. what sequences. 80-66

14:18

Two triples in a row from McFadden! Madness in the Palace. Radovic gave it to him, discarding his two points, then there was a steal and in another counterattack the American scored his next triple. Hit the match. 78-66 with 3:13 remaining and, less than a minute later, another Fisac ​​timeout. 3:13 to go

14:16

Free throws for Czerapowicz after the time out. One of two. 72-66

14:14

Fisac ​​timeout at 3:55 from the end. 71-66

14:13

Finally! McFadden triple! 71-66 at 4:30 from the end

14:11

Two free kicks for Shurna, who puts them in. 68-66 at 5:30 from the end

14:10

Radovic’s hook that goes inside with 5:46 left, the first basket of UCAM in the fourth quarter. 68-64

14:08

Sito’s timeout at 6:46 from the end. The score so far in the last quarter is a Pyrrhic 2-2. 66-64

14:06

Another foul on Lima, they have it clear every time he receives in the paint. He fails again. 66-64, 7′ to go

14:05

The rebound is lost and Salvó scores. 66-64

14:05

Long defensive rebound, counterattack by Bellas with a pass to Lima, who receives a foul. The free of him go outside. 66-62 we continue

14:04

Not even two minutes into the last quarter and Gran Canaria is already in bonus with this fourth foul on Czerapowicz, who was also a shot. The free ones enter. 66-62 at 8:04 from the end

14:00

END of the third quarter | UCAM Murcia 64-62 Gran Canaria

13:56

Second foul in a row by Taylor in similar circumstances. One of two for Brussino on the free kick. Great team play afterwards and spectacular mate from Webb III. 64-62, 30 seconds of the third quarter to play

13:56

One of two for Shurna in free practice. 62-61 and we entered the last minute of the last quarter

13:53

Davis up to the kitchen and finds the foul. Free shots. Inside. 62-60

13:52

Diop’s lucky offensive tap. 60-60

13:51

Two free throws for Webb III, fouled after recovering the ball. Inside, the UCAM again ahead. 60-58 at 2:47 to end the third quarter

13:51

Chery patting the offensive rebound inside, important mistake. Davis triple! 58-58 with 3 minutes left in the third quarter

13:50

Another connection between Taylor and Lima. 55-56

13:49

Two free for Brussino. Inside. 53-56 at 3:47 to end the third quarter

13:48

Shurna’s Basket in the face of Webb III, who could do no more. 51-54. Great pass from Taylor to Lima. 53-54 with 4 minutes left in the third period

13:48

Two free throws for Lima. They review Diop’s foul in case it was unsportsmanlike. Normal missing. The shots go out. 51-52 we continue

13:45

Two from Shurna that put Gran Canaria ahead a long time later. 51-52 less than five minutes from the end of the third quarter

13:44

Diop free matte. 51-50 at 5:35 to end the third quarter

13:43

Rojas unsportsmanlike. His basket is worth and he throws the free of his additional. Inside. 51-46. Now Chery, who is the one who has entered for Slaughter, throws the two of the unsportsmanlike. She puts them. 51-48 at 5:43 to end the third quarter. Gran Canaria Ball

13:40

There is controversy. Rojas basket that leaves Slaughter knocked out on the ground at the same time, from whom they had called a foul. Albicy and Brussino complain that he sticks out his elbow, Davis defends his partner saying that it is the action of the shot. The basket is okay. Referees review. 50-46. Slaughter goes to the locker room accompanied

13:39

Brussino’s fifth triple, this one from the same corner as Slaughter’s last one. 48-46

13:37

Slaughter’s triple corner. 46-43. Well played between Taylor and Lima. 48-43 with 7 minutes left in the third quarter

13:36

Another great off-the-ball cut from Davis to the basket to receive the lead. 46-40 after two and a half minutes of the second half

13:35

2+1 by Diop with a foul by Rojas. Free fails. 44-40

13:33

Lima is left without a boat, but ends up giving Davis a good cut for assistance. 44-38 after a minute and a half of play

13:31

Albicy makes the first basket of the second half. 42-38

13:31

This follows!

13:14

REST | UCAM Murcia 42-36 Gran Canaria

13:12

Two free throws for Slaughter. Inside. 42-36. Sito’s timeout with 1.6 seconds left in the first half

13:11

Lima’s steal and Taylor’s counterattack. 42-34, last twenty seconds

1:10 p.m.

Beautiful McFadden’s bomb after feinting the triple and penetrating after a beautiful assist from Taylor. Score Saved fast. 40-34 with just over a minute to go

13:05

Another triple of Bellas! As soon as they arrive at the attack and after a boat, of those that denote a lot of confidence. Call time out Fisac. 38-32 at 3:52 of the break

13:03

Atypical bomb but coming from Lima. 35-32 at 5′ from the break

13:02

Magnificent purse theft by Bellas from Salvó on the climb and assistance from the Spaniard to Taylor. Bad defense that makes Sito very angry and Diop kills. 33-32

13:02

Two free for Diop after much protested foul. Misses and puts. 31-30 at 5:54 break

13:01

They challenge Bellas with the shot, who comes from scoring a triple, and scores another. 31-29 at 6′ from the break