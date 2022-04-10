14:24
END | UCAM Murcia 86-75 Gran Canaria
14:23
Two more points from McFadden, in a state of grace. 86-75, last minute
14:22
Tremendous 2 + 1 from Shurna. Put the free. 84-75 at 1:29 left
14:21
Bellas free throw again. Inside the two. 84-72 at 1:38 left
14:20
Another triple from Gran Canaria, now from Chery. 82-72, 1:50 to go
14:20
Foul on Bellas. Two free throws. They go inside. 82-69 with 2′ left
14:19
Brussino’s sixth triple of the match. 80-69, 2:20 to go
14:19
Steal by McFadden and assist for mate by Czerapowicz. Lima plug. what sequences. 80-66
14:18
Two triples in a row from McFadden! Madness in the Palace. Radovic gave it to him, discarding his two points, then there was a steal and in another counterattack the American scored his next triple. Hit the match. 78-66 with 3:13 remaining and, less than a minute later, another Fisac timeout. 3:13 to go
14:16
Free throws for Czerapowicz after the time out. One of two. 72-66
14:14
Fisac timeout at 3:55 from the end. 71-66
14:13
Finally! McFadden triple! 71-66 at 4:30 from the end
14:11
Two free kicks for Shurna, who puts them in. 68-66 at 5:30 from the end
14:10
Radovic’s hook that goes inside with 5:46 left, the first basket of UCAM in the fourth quarter. 68-64
14:08
Sito’s timeout at 6:46 from the end. The score so far in the last quarter is a Pyrrhic 2-2. 66-64
14:06
Another foul on Lima, they have it clear every time he receives in the paint. He fails again. 66-64, 7′ to go
14:05
The rebound is lost and Salvó scores. 66-64
14:05
Long defensive rebound, counterattack by Bellas with a pass to Lima, who receives a foul. The free of him go outside. 66-62 we continue
14:04
Not even two minutes into the last quarter and Gran Canaria is already in bonus with this fourth foul on Czerapowicz, who was also a shot. The free ones enter. 66-62 at 8:04 from the end
14:00
END of the third quarter | UCAM Murcia 64-62 Gran Canaria
13:56
Second foul in a row by Taylor in similar circumstances. One of two for Brussino on the free kick. Great team play afterwards and spectacular mate from Webb III. 64-62, 30 seconds of the third quarter to play
13:56
One of two for Shurna in free practice. 62-61 and we entered the last minute of the last quarter
13:53
Davis up to the kitchen and finds the foul. Free shots. Inside. 62-60
13:52
Diop’s lucky offensive tap. 60-60
13:51
Two free throws for Webb III, fouled after recovering the ball. Inside, the UCAM again ahead. 60-58 at 2:47 to end the third quarter
13:51
Chery patting the offensive rebound inside, important mistake. Davis triple! 58-58 with 3 minutes left in the third quarter
13:50
Another connection between Taylor and Lima. 55-56
13:49
Two free for Brussino. Inside. 53-56 at 3:47 to end the third quarter
13:48
Shurna’s Basket in the face of Webb III, who could do no more. 51-54. Great pass from Taylor to Lima. 53-54 with 4 minutes left in the third period
13:48
Two free throws for Lima. They review Diop’s foul in case it was unsportsmanlike. Normal missing. The shots go out. 51-52 we continue
13:45
Two from Shurna that put Gran Canaria ahead a long time later. 51-52 less than five minutes from the end of the third quarter
13:44
Diop free matte. 51-50 at 5:35 to end the third quarter
13:43
Rojas unsportsmanlike. His basket is worth and he throws the free of his additional. Inside. 51-46. Now Chery, who is the one who has entered for Slaughter, throws the two of the unsportsmanlike. She puts them. 51-48 at 5:43 to end the third quarter. Gran Canaria Ball
13:40
There is controversy. Rojas basket that leaves Slaughter knocked out on the ground at the same time, from whom they had called a foul. Albicy and Brussino complain that he sticks out his elbow, Davis defends his partner saying that it is the action of the shot. The basket is okay. Referees review. 50-46. Slaughter goes to the locker room accompanied
13:39
Brussino’s fifth triple, this one from the same corner as Slaughter’s last one. 48-46
13:37
Slaughter’s triple corner. 46-43. Well played between Taylor and Lima. 48-43 with 7 minutes left in the third quarter
13:36
Another great off-the-ball cut from Davis to the basket to receive the lead. 46-40 after two and a half minutes of the second half
13:35
2+1 by Diop with a foul by Rojas. Free fails. 44-40
13:33
Lima is left without a boat, but ends up giving Davis a good cut for assistance. 44-38 after a minute and a half of play
13:31
Albicy makes the first basket of the second half. 42-38
13:31
This follows!
13:14
REST | UCAM Murcia 42-36 Gran Canaria
13:12
Two free throws for Slaughter. Inside. 42-36. Sito’s timeout with 1.6 seconds left in the first half
13:11
Lima’s steal and Taylor’s counterattack. 42-34, last twenty seconds
1:10 p.m.
Beautiful McFadden’s bomb after feinting the triple and penetrating after a beautiful assist from Taylor. Score Saved fast. 40-34 with just over a minute to go
13:05
Another triple of Bellas! As soon as they arrive at the attack and after a boat, of those that denote a lot of confidence. Call time out Fisac. 38-32 at 3:52 of the break
13:03
Atypical bomb but coming from Lima. 35-32 at 5′ from the break
13:02
Magnificent purse theft by Bellas from Salvó on the climb and assistance from the Spaniard to Taylor. Bad defense that makes Sito very angry and Diop kills. 33-32
13:02
Two free for Diop after much protested foul. Misses and puts. 31-30 at 5:54 break
13:01
They challenge Bellas with the shot, who comes from scoring a triple, and scores another. 31-29 at 6′ from the break
