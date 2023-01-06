Launch of stuffed animals, joint decoration of the Christmas tree and a portion of the Roscón de Reyes for the first fans. There is no shortage of decorations in keeping with the time of year to give an added attraction to a game set at the worst possible time: the morning of the Three Wise Men. There are also no facilities for buying tickets, because, as in the momentous match last Tuesday against Pinar Karsiyaka, the first of a best-of-three series of this ‘play-in’ to access the ‘top 16’ of the Champions League, these have a single sale price of 10 euros, 5 for children.

A schedule, this of the Three Kings holiday at 12:30 p.m., that the club has not chosen, but before which it has not been possible to do more. It is the last game that remains to be played in the fourteenth day of the Endesa League, one that has been played between Monday and Wednesday, and that has delayed the game for the sole reason that UCAM has to play its ‘play-in ‘ of Champions. Competition that is also played by Tenerife, today’s rival, and that will face UCAM in the same group as the ‘top 16’ if it overcomes the Turkish challenge.

But today paprikas and chicharreros meet in the Endesa League. A highly important confrontation for the island team, which, if they win today in Murcia, will certify their classification for the Copa del Rey (curiously, UCAM materialized theirs last year by beating this team) and will become the fourth team with eleven victories to share the lead with Real Madrid, Baskonia and Barça.

Today’s is only the second UCAM meeting this week, there is still Sunday’s in Bilbao



For the cup event, with much still to be decided, UCAM has bizarre options, despite the fact that a victory would tie them for eighth. His ‘basket-average’ is the worst of all the applicants for the caboose, a fight in which there are four teams with seven wins and that, three days before closing, also has direct duels on the calendar. With six games settled on their side, Sito Alonso’s team does not want the roscón bean to fall on their piece: all the teams that faced this day with six victories have won (Valencia, Breogán and Obradoiro).

Successful line of continuity



The team facing UCAM today is one with hardly any cracks. Current champion of the Champions League, a competition that it already won in its inaugural season (2017), Tenerife has found its success in a continuous line. Txus Vidorreta continues to be the coach, for the fifth consecutive season and seventh in total, of a team that has a group of players with a very proven track record in the Endesa League and in Europe, who will demand from UCAM “a very high level to have options to compete”, according to Sito.

The incombustible duo formed by Marcelinho Huertas (39 years old) and Shermadini (33) continues to be the best blocking and continuation of the continent, one that is perfectly relieved by the also point guard and center Fitipaldo and Guerra; and that make it more difficult to defend with their space shooters like Salin (leader in triples in the Endesa League with 3.2 per game), Abromaitis or Doornekamp. In addition, in Tenerife they sign on insurance: Jaime Fernández, Elgin Cook and Moussa Diagné, novelties of the season.

A wardrobe that makes the aurinegros “one of the teams that best plays basketball”, and that will measure the wear and tear of UCAM in the exhausting European duel on Tuesday. “If there is any physical deficiency, we will have to rebuild it with the illusion and ambition that we must have,” settles Sito Alonso.