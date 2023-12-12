Víctor Cea will not sit on the La Condomina bench next Sunday against Sevilla Atlético. UCAM announced the dismissal of its coach after the 3-0 defeat against San Roque on the last day. A result that left a team made up to fight for direct promotion out of the playoff positions. However, the distance with the Sevilla reserve team, which is the leader, is nine points. A situation in which it is hindering your results at home.

The university team, the second best home team with six wins in seven games and undefeated at home, is also the third worst visitor, with six losses in eight games. The last one, in Lepe, depleted confidence in Cea despite three previous straight victories. Tomorrow's training will be directed by Raúl Guillén, reserve team coach.

Víctor Cea leaves UCAM after 27 games between last season and the current one between the League (22), the playoffs (4) and the Copa del Rey (1), with a balance of 12 wins, seven draws and eight losses. His arrival in the final stretch of the 2022-23 season was a boost for the team, which managed to close its presence in a promotion phase on the last day in which it was one goal away from going up against Atlético de Madrid B. of category.

That earned him continuity as coach for this season with the aim of fighting for first place in Group IV of the Second Federation. However, irregularity has accompanied UCAM.