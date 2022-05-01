Soccer
Aira’s team, just one step away from the Second RFEF, was trailed by a firmer and more forceful Linares who played with the anxiety of the university students
The UCAM is sunk and there is no escape. Against Linares he burned his penultimate cartridge and there are no possible accounts. And that the first part of the duel between UCAM and Linares was a festival of scoring chances. Aira’s team started the clash at full throttle, generating two clear approaches in which Liberto Beltrán appeared.
#UCAM #crumbles #close #descent
Leave a Reply