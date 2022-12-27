He is the guy for everything at UCAM. With legs that will hardly be better in the Endesa League, for Sito Alonso there is never another priority in defense than his brand with the best exterior on the rival side. If he’s a hot-scorer, then Davis goes. If it’s a shooter spreading panic from the perimeter, you know who’s going to try to deflect his crosshairs. And if you have to raise lines and press all court, poor point guard of the other team, who, at least, will sweat a lot to pass half court.

All that is Jordan Davis, but it is more. While that defensive delivery doesn’t drop in level throughout the game, he’s always an offensive threat who plunges toward the opposing rim like a hot knife in butter, the go-to player in open-field situations and a player of little value. over six feet tall who reaches very high and knows how to absorb contacts with bigger men. He may not be very consistent shooting, but that’s why he makes such a good tandem with Thad McFadden. And surely his decision-making is the other great Achilles heel that separates him from a higher competitive echelon. The B side of always going with the maximum revolutions.

The oasis of the Champions League



Jordan Davis had played everything in his two-plus years in Murcia until he broke his biceps femoris on November 22



If his partner at guard is injured, he will take more shots. If someone falls at the base, it will be their responsibility to raise the ball. This time he has been injured. Until last November 22, when his femoral biceps said enough in training, he had played everything in two seasons and a peak in Murcia. Obsessed with showing a better level each year, he had entered the season on the wrong foot.

With three negatives in eight games, anxiety was getting the better of Jordan Davis. But, in the Champions League, a competition with a lower physical level, an athlete like him was finding his particular oasis. In the three games played until his injury, he averaged 19.3 points, scored more than half of his shots and his free throw percentage rose to 83.3%. The last game of him, the best. Against Strasbourg, at the Palace, he went to 28 points and a PIR of 31, a figure that would have been more impressive if, in the Champions League, the fouls received had been counted, since Davis launched twelve free throws by himself.

With his reappearance, UCAM is left with a 14-player squad in which it will be necessary to decide whether or not to continue Andronikashvili



That victory against the French gave his team the lead in the group, one lost in the return. The worst, the condemnatory ‘play-in’ of access to the ‘top 16’ for the best of three games and with a trip to the other end of Europe for a team that has accused the fatigue in the loss of the player who best assumes the loads of worked. Without Davis, this ungrateful task has been for others, and with the number 1 of UCAM in the band dressed in a tracksuit and with the hood over his head, that’s when the worst Bellas, Trice or McFadden have been seen.

Squad of 14 players



A month after his injury, Davis is very close to reappearing. So much so that he will travel to Málaga and it will be on the Costa del Sol where Sito decides if the player enters the squad, who has evolved very positively in each phase of his recovery and who this past week was doing group training with the league affiliate EBA. If he does not jump to the Martín Carpena parquet tomorrow (Endesa League match against Unicaja that will start at 9:30 p.m.), when it is certain that he will do so will be next Tuesday, in the first game of 2023 and the playoff tie. -in’ of the Champions League against the Turkish Pinar Karsiyaka.

Now, Sito is left with a squad of fourteen players, of whom he will have to rule out two by call, keeping four from the local team in the Endesa League and five in the Champions League. There are six who have this condition: Bellas, Klavzar, Andronikashvili, Jelínek, Diop and Sakho.

Choosing the lineup will be Sito’s decision, but Alejandro Gómez’s, that of keeping the young Georgian Rati Andronikashvili on the payroll, a temporary player signed to alleviate the absence of Davis, but who has training in Spain and is only 21 years old.