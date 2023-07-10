UCAM is very close to closing its main base duo for next season. Tied to the Swede with a local training license and extensive experience in Spanish basketball Ludde Hakanson, the management of the university club has reached an almost total understanding with Troy Caupain (New York, 1995), as advanced by the Italian journalist Emiliano Carchia, founder from the Sportando portal. He is an American point guard with a non-EU passport who measures 1.93 meters and has a physical profile that, UCAM claims, will complement the stylish Hakanson.

Player called to be the main defender of the most dangerous player of the opposing team abroad, if confirmed, he must be the one who puts his leg and hand speed at the service of a team where his teammates are below two meters (Hakanson, Ennis and McFadden) do not stand out as bulldogs. Caupain, in addition, can score (in three of his four full seasons in Europe he has averaged in double figures) and a certain external threat, being a player who does not risk shots and is reliable on standing feet.

Caupain, who played this past season for Italian Brescia, has never previously played in the Endesa League, which would make him the first of the players confirmed so far for Sito Alonso debuting in the highest Spanish competition, but he has played five seasons on this side of the Atlantic.

Champions League and EuroCup



Educated at the University of Cincinnati, his professional career began in the G League (NBA development league) playing for the Lakeland Magic, from where he jumped to Italian basketball at the end of the 2017-18 season to try his first European experience in the Udinese. He had the prize of playing in the NBA the following year, albeit anecdotally, for the Orlando Magic (only four games), for which he would develop the season again at its Lakeland affiliate.

The Murcian club confirms its interest in the point guard, who could arrive to assume a role similar to that of Jordan Davis

Caupain gave himself a new NBA try with the Portland Trail Blazers, but they cut him just a week before the start of the 2019-20 season, so he ended up signing for the Israeli Holon, who was also playing in the Champions League, before end the season in Belgian Oostende.

His next season would probably be the most successful in Europe. He played the entire year in German Ulm, in which Caupain averaged 13.9 points per game with a 40.8% success rate in three-pointers and 4.7 assists, figures that stayed at 10.9 with 40% and 4.1, respectively, in the EuroCup. A good year that earned him to sign for the always thriving financially Darüssafaka, with whom he signed 12.5 points per game in both the Turkish league and the Champions League.

This last season he has been one of the leaders of Italian Brescia, a surprising Cup champion in the ‘pallacanestro’, but which ended up deflating until it did not reach the ‘playoff’. However, Caupain did not participate in the mid-season tournament champion team, as in December he had to undergo an operation on his shoulder, produced a month earlier and for which conservative treatment was not giving the desired progress. Until then, Caupain was averaging 14.5 points and 4 assists per game in the EuroCup, measures that dropped to 8 and 3.9 after his injury.