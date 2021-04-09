The players and the coaching staff remain isolated in their homes waiting to carry out a new test that confirms or not the contagion, which will allow the return to activity UCAM

The UCAM Murcia Club Baloncesto reported this Friday that it was detected a positive for coronavirus in the first squad after the last PCR tests performed. From the university entity they point out that, as established in the protocol, players and staff remain isolated at their homes waiting for a new test, which will be carried out imminently. Once the positive case is confirmed or rejected, as long as the rest of the members remain negative, the activity will resume. The club has not reported the identity of the possible infected.