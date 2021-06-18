UCAM Murcia Club Baloncesto, a Spanish league team, agreed to the renewal of its captain, Dominican forward Sadiel Rojas, while keeping an eye on the Brazilian pivot Augusto Lima, in whose contract there is an exit clause.

This was stated this Friday by the general director of the Spanish club, Alejandro Gomez, in a press conference, in which he highlighted the commitment of the 31-year-old Dominican player, who has been in Murcia for seven years and who precisely last night was the father of a Murcian girl. “Sadi does not care about the offers he may have, because he wants to continue in Murcia and it is only a matter of drafting the contract and our offer with Rojas does not expire,” he said.

Regarding Augusto Lima, he stressed that he is in the same situation as the Spanish point guard Tomás Bellas. «They have a clause to be able to leave the staff and their agents are looking to see if they have other offers, but neither of them has said that they do not want to continue in Murcia, “he said.

“Our obligation is also to see if there are better options in their positions and it is the law of the market. We can cut their contracts until June 30 and they can do so until July 15, “said the general director, who, on the other hand, indicated that they are” looking forward to having an audience in the Palace and for it to be a boiler again. “