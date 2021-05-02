UCAM already has the notable secured at the end of this season and is on its way to achieving the outstanding. He would achieve it by taking first place in his group and starting the ‘playoff’ for promotion to Second, for which he is already classified, as first, with the privileges of having been the best in his group in the second phase of the competition. If the university students finally get a place in professional soccer at the end of May, the season will be one of honor for the Mendoza team.

To face this promotion playoff that will be played in Extremadura, Salmerón’s men will need at least one more victory in the last two days of this phase of the competition. It will be a duel between two of the great teams in the group, although San Fernando needs victory more than the university team, who are going strong in this final stretch. The Cadiz occupy the fourth position of the group and are one point behind Betis B, which is third, while UCAM has 43, the same as Linares, second.

23 points out of 33



UCAM has made an almost immaculate final stretch of competition. In fact, since they were defeated by Linares on January 24 (1-0), they have not lost again. Since then, he has added 23 points out of 33 possible, achieving 10 points out of 12 in this second phase of the competition. For their part, San Fernando, which was one of the great favorites in group A, has only added 4 out of 12 in the last four games, forcing them to score points in the next two games.

Chacartegui are out due to suspension, and Tropi and Adrián León due to injury. Without the last two, two of the three defensive pivots that Salmerón has in his squad, the Almeria native is forced to rearm his midfield with Jannick, the only midfielder of this type left healthy, who could be accompanied by Rafa Vicente, who returned to shine in the last game against Sanluqueño, and Xemi Fernández, who returned to see the goal.