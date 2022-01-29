The International Chair of Engineering and Industrial Policy of the Catholic University of Murcia (UCAM) and the General Council of Technical Industrial Engineering of Spain (Cogiti) presented this Friday the V Industrial Barometer, corresponding to 2021, where the report ‘A economic perspective of the situation of the industry in Spain: update 2021’, of the General Council of Economists. Among the conclusions, he notes the need to promote the sector in Spain, to avoid the stagnation reflected in the figures, combat supply problems and rising energy prices.

The director of the Chair, José Antonio Galdón, also president of Cogiti, stressed that the perspective of technical engineers towards the sector has improved, but there are different variables that generate uncertainty, such as “the lack of supply of raw materials, the inflation of products and high energy prices.

The report also shows that the technical industrial engineers of the Region are concerned about the slowness with which the European recovery funds arrive, and about the increase in energy costs and the difficulties in purchasing supplies. Regarding the weight that the industrial GDP represents in the Region, it is indicated that, after the period of growth between 2009 and 2018, «the data now show a stagnation, which leads to placing this index at 13%, a figure very close to the national average.