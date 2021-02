UCAM is not a shadow of the one from the first round and it shows it in every game. The university students have only achieved one victory in the last five days and the baggage of 4 points out of 15 possible is very poor. The azulón team is third and drops one position in the table again. Betis Deportivo is on a great streak and surpasses

This content is exclusive for subscribers Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month