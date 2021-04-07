The rector of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), Alberto Barbieri, and the director of the Communication Sciences Career, Larisa Kejval, accepted that the former vice president Amado Boudou speak next month as a guest at an optional seminar of the UBA, as they prioritize that there be freedom of expression so you can give your vision to a former vice president convicted of corruption.

“One of the most important aspects of the Argentine public university is academic freedom and freedom of opinion,” Barbieri told Clarion. And he added: “The UBA houses an academic community that, among students, teachers and researchers, brings together more than half a million people who study, research, debate with plurality of thought always within the framework of a democratic coexistence ”.

Organized by professors Gustavo Bulla and Daniel Rosso, the seminar that started on March 15 is entitled Argentine journalism in its labyrinth: media and legal warfare, political operations, fake news and other delights of independence.

The former Kirchnerist vice president plans to present on May 3, at that seminar, on Emblematic cases of fake news and legal warfare: the Boudou case.

“My institutional duty as rector is to reaffirm, as established by the university statute, the defense of academic freedom, one of the pillars that make the UBA one of the most prestigious universities at an international level ”, stated Barbieri.

Anyway, the rector of the UBA pointed out that corresponds to the Faculty of Social Sciences explain “the reasons that led her to organize this optional seminar within the framework of the Communication Sciences Career. Also ensure that all voices are heard ”.

A Boudou “el Amado”, is a clay drawer on the prestige of the University of Buenos Aires. Any information on the symbolic death of the UBA, contact the Faculty of Social Communication. pic.twitter.com/d8zkaEfonr – Elisa Lilita Carrió (@elisacarrio) April 6, 2021

The director of the Communication Sciences Career, Larisa Kejval, he told Clarion that the optional seminar was approved by the Career Board and the Faculty Board of Directors in 2019 and 2020, “within the framework of the annual offer of 47 optional career seminars. It is a subject dictated by the professor bankrupt Gustavo Bulla and the specialist in political communication Daniel Rosso “.

“The Career of Communication Sciences defends and will defend the principle of academic freedom that governs the entire University of Buenos Aires. Therefore does not monitor or challenge political, academic, or ideological perspectives of his teachers or of the subjects he is in charge of, “Kejval said.

Kejval added that Boudou is a doctoral student on the UBA’s Doctorate in Social Sciences. “The presence of a former vice president as a guest at the public university should not be explained, even if convictions weigh on his person. Above all, because we teach our students that all people have the right to express themselves and be heard “Kejval maintained.

In the seminar on journalism, the head of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) explained on Monday, Cristina Caamano, who stressed that there is no longer the “promiscuity that served lawfareThis union between the services, the judges, the media and the large concentrated economic groups, “said Caamano.

However, Caamano had to be isolated for several days, two weeks ago, after the rapporteur was detected with the coronavirus Victor Hugo Morales, with whom he had had “close contact”, having shared a barbecue with him and six other people, as explained by the same official.

Boudou was sentenced with:

– the key witness paid with a boutique hotel, Vandenbroele

-the key judge paid with a charge, Bertuzzi

And now they pretend that I can’t talk about it?

What a stone face, huh … – ari lijalad (@arilijalad) April 6, 2021

Before Caamano, Ari Lijalad, Tuny Kollman, Cynthia García and Sandra Russo, among other journalists who put the axis in the theory of lawfare that has been promoting Kirchnerism, exhibited at the seminar.

Consulted by Clarion, one of the organizers of the seminar justified the presence of Boudou in that “he suffered and suffers legal and media persecution in his own flesh”.

The former vice president has a sentence of 5 years and 10 months in prison for having committed the crimes of passive bribery and negotiations incompatible with the public function, in the ownership of the company Ciccone Chalcographic.

Justice proved that Boudou and his accomplices stayed with Ciccone to obtain contracts with the State, to print tickets and official documentation. That ruling was confirmed by the Supreme Court of Justice, despite which he is serving the sentence under house arrest.

In dialogue with ClarionBoudou’s lawyer, Graciana Peñafort, said that “freedom of expression continues to be a right that everyone in this country has. The conviction does not imply that you lose freedom of expressionOnly their freedom of movement is restricted, “said Peñafort. And he added:” I don’t see the reason for the debate. There are people who believe that when you are in prison you have no rights. But that is a misconception of those who do not understand how the issue works. ”

On the contrary, the leader of the Civic Coalition, Elisa “Lilita” Carrió, questioned the ex-vice president’s statement. “To Boudou ‘the Beloved’, It is a clay drawer on the prestige of the University of Buenos Aires. Any information on the symbolic death of the UBA, communicate with the Faculty of Social Communication, “Carrió said on his social networks. And he illustrated that message with the photo of the former Peronist candidate for governor Herminio Iglesias burning a coffin at the end of the campaign of the PJ in 1983.

And the deputy Graciela Ocaña (Together for Change) added: “Outrageous, the only class that the condemned Boudou can give is how to rob the banknote-making factory. #Corrupts.”

File of Amado Boudou, found on the cell phone of former spy Mercedes Funes.

Photo of the act of Amado Boudou in Plaza San Martín, on December 22, 2018, taken by former AFI agent Mercedes Funes.

At the end of last year the Justice found files of Boudou and other Kirchner leaders on the cell phone of a former AFI spy, Mercedes Funes Silva, when he was imprisoned in the Ezeiza prison.

The file on Boudou contained his photo, his personal details, those of his lawyers and who visited him in prison, as well as his political and business background. But there was also data after his prison, when he regained his freedom, such as photos and messages exchanged between AFI agents, on December 22, 2018, during an act in support of Boudou, where the former spy Funes reported live from Plaza San Martín.

This information is part of the “content of the document in pdf format entitled ‘116’ (256 pages long) found on the cell phone seized from Mercedes Funes Silva (AFI agent),” stated prosecutors Cecilia Incardona and Santiago Eyherabide, in the trial that is being carried out in the federal courts of Lomas de Zamora and that the Criminal Cassation Chamber established that it pass to Comodoro Py. There is 38 indicted for illegal espionage during the macrista administration political leaders, journalists and union members, as well as those arrested for corruption in the Ezeiza prison.

Look also

