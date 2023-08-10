Ministry of Defense: drones were shot down in the Moscow region, Sevastopol and over Kaluga

On the night of August 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine made attempts to attack Sevastopol, the Moscow and Kaluga regions with the help of drones. The attacks were prevented, all unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were eliminated or suppressed, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The department added that the suppression of enemy attacks did not cause destruction. As a result of the incident, no one was injured.

Drones went to the bottom of the Black Sea

Near Sevastopol, air defense forces on duty shot down two drones. Another nine drones were in the area of ​​​​electronic warfare (EW), they were suppressed. Enemy UAVs, without reaching the target, crashed in the Black Sea.

According to the Governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, the attack of 11 drones approaching the city was repulsed by the Russian fleet together with the air defense forces. At the moment, all services continue to monitor the situation.

Ukrainian drones are noticed near the Crimean peninsula more and more often. The last time the drone was seen over the sea near Sevastopol on August 5, according to the governor of the city, it was liquidated by the fleet.

Aiming for Moscow

Two more drones were destroyed by air defense systems in the sky over the Maloyaroslavsky district of the Kaluga region and in the area of ​​the Central Ring Road over the territory of the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region. According to the Ministry of Defense, the drones targeted objects in the Russian capital. Governor of the Kaluga Region Vladislav Shapsha confirmedthat no one was injured in the incident.

Information about the drones shot down on approach to Moscow was confirmed on the morning of August 10 by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin. According to him, the terrorist attacks were carried out around 04:00 Moscow time.

On August 9, Ukrainian military drones tried to break into the territory of the Russian capital. Both UAVs were shot down by air defense systems, one of them fell in the Domodedovo area, the second – on the Minsk highway. It was possible to avoid the destruction that could be caused by the fallen wreckage of drones. There were no casualties.