He State Congress accelerated the legislative process with the intention of reforming the Organic Law of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa despite the legal setback they suffered with the Higher Education Law in which the articles that violated their autonomy for that purpose were declared unconstitutional in a ruling by a District Judge, which will become final due to the deputies’ withdrawal of the appeal for review they had filed.

Yesterday, the reform initiatives that were submitted by actors linked to the Fourth Transformation In Sinaloa.

This is happening at the same time that legal actions for alleged acts of corruption continue against the person in charge of the Rector’s Office of the educational institution, Robespierre Lizárraga; the suspended rector Jesús Madueña; Héctor Melesio Cuen Díaz, son of Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, among others.

Under these conditions, the person in charge of the UAS Rector’s Office requested a dialogue with Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, taking advantage of the call made by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to resolve the UAS case. However, Rocha Moya redirected him to that dialogue with the deputies and the State Attorney General’s Office and the judges. And he is right because the issue of the reform to the Organic Law It is a matter for Congress and criminal trials are a matter for the prosecution and the judges.

Thus, there is no possibility of negotiation, so the UAS case will remain stuck. The UAS administration will not give in to the reform of the Organic Lawwhich will therefore be the subject of legal litigation, as well as in criminal trials. And also in politics.

