someone must give in

The relationship between the UAS and the State Government is more than tense and apparently neither party wants to give in. Yesterday, the rector of the University, Jesús Madueña, said that an agreement with the government and the 64th legislature could prevent university students from protesting in the streets next Tuesday. Governor Rubén Rocha Moya responded “to talk to the deputies.”

More time

some priistas in Ahome took well, but others did not, that the national leader of the PRI, Alejandro “Alito” Moreno, has postponed the definition of new state party chairmanor until after Easter holidays. What is true is that both see a new meeting with all the applicants as unnecessary. At least there is already light on the subject.

very compliments

Everything indicates that the collection of taxes that Mazatlán has had in the first three months of the year will comply with the commitment to pay the loan of 130 million pesos that at the end of 2022 the state government was requested to pay bonuses. The municipal treasurer Melecio Montoya affirmed that they have already covered 110 million pesos of the debt.

Incongruous

While the manager of Jumapag in Guasave asked at the event they organized for World Water Day that people take care of this valuable resource in order to achieve a culture of preservation, on the other hand almost daily complaints rain down on Gilberto Leyva Espinoza because there are leaks of drinking water everywhere in the cityand they last for months like this, so you should lead by example.

Tip of the iceberg

What is known about the disapproval of the Expenses budget for Fiscal Year 2023 in Mocorito is the tip of the iceberg. María Elizalde described the reaction of the councilors as tantrums, while they respond that they did so out of mistrust, a sign of strong conflict that exists behind this situation, about which neither party is willing to remain silent.

