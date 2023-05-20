On June 23, 1973, in the centenary year, unable to control the internal anarchy and external conflicts inherited from the fall of Gonzalo Armienta Calderón, rector Marco César García Salcido resigned. It was half a century ago.

In March of that year, Jose Luis Cecena Cervantes (1937-1980) published an apocalyptic essay in the Temas Económicos Magazine: “UAS, economic development and technological dependence”. It was a balance in the midst of political and administrative chaos.

Consider that with Marco César the uas He half returned to legality, but he lost what he had gained academically. It was an unproductive institution for not generating the professionals that Sinaloa needed.

It proposes to make better use of the government subsidy and generate own resources through quotas, professional services, research, social service. It would have to be framed within a logic of productive investment.

He accuses that the internal crisis is due to a poorly exercised autonomy, by shackles supposedly in favor of the people and “authorities” (so in quotes) who love the position and act fearfully in the face of excesses. The rectory it does not fight car thefts, mimeographs, paintings, murals.

By considering the University as a factory, patients demand qualifications without accrediting knowledge. Gangster actions are overlapped by the authorities. “The wrong name University Counciland worse called parity, for its part is a totally inoperative body that has only served to overlap the inactions of the rectory.

He criticizes the fact that careers are arbitrarily opened, which are not necessary, and he disagrees with the attempt to create a medical school because there are no resources; he describes it as “a crime”, for not having enough resources to develop it properly, it would consist of “producing death certifiers”.

Most of the rectors of the UAS, he affirms, “have no idea of ​​what is done or what should be done.” He makes a summary judgment, recalling Friedrich Engels who said that he does more technique than ten universities, that in the case of uas it would be from one to a thousand and would fall short.

It synthesizes the ills of the institution: Classist, right-wing, with obsolete study programs, unprepared personnel, convenient political position of authorities at all levels, lack of research (with the exception of the Center for Economic Research), violation of the organic law, absence of seminars and academic discussion, divorce from the problems of Sinaloa, lack of academic exchange, assignment of high salaries to low-level officials, leftist infantilism that sabotaged academic events and a vegetative life was championed: “Everything indicates, he concluded, that the UAS will continue to be an academic-political-economic failure”. It demanded a new university address. It was a brave pessimism in dramatic hours.

In these fifty years, the uas it went from having 13,000 to nearly 180,000 students. Fortunately, it recovered and advanced to become a modern and quality institution, when, in 2006, the storytelling project fell upon it, degrading it and stopping its potential. The vices that Ceceña identified that seem like a curse have not been eradicated: authorities that overlap (now of a different type), robbery, financial corruption, the University Council It continues to be nondescript, hundreds of places are assigned to friends and relatives, exorbitant salaries are paid to influential people, it has shifted to the right, it ignores the main problems in Sinaloa, there is no enrollment planning, academic quality criteria collapse, the Organic Law and workers’ rights, and is controlled by a political party.

Today, like half a century ago, it is necessary to rescue it. It will take decades to recover what was lost.

