The UAE has a strong record in the field of environmental sustainability, preserving biodiversity and combating climate change, through many innovative initiatives and projects, which has contributed to the country topping many global competitiveness indicators in the environmental sectors, supporting initiatives to achieve climate neutrality, and enhancing conservation efforts. On land and marine life.

These achievements come as a result of the UAE’s efforts to protect the environment and ensure the sustainability of its natural resources and biodiversity, through an integrated system that includes approving legislation and laws, and launching projects, programs and initiatives that will achieve these goals in accordance with the highest international standards, as the UAE is the first country in the Middle East to announce About its goal to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, and the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to ratify the “Paris Agreement” and commit to reducing carbon emissions. The country was also a pioneer in the region in setting goals for renewable energy and preserving biodiversity, in line with its climate ambitions. .

These efforts are in line with the “Impact” axis, within the “National Sustainability” campaign that was launched recently, coinciding with the preparations for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which continues until the day after tomorrow in “Expo City Dubai.”

The UAE has ranked first globally in many sectors related to environmental protection over the past years, as it came in second place globally in the index of satisfaction with environmental conservation efforts, according to the Prosperity Index 2023 report, and 13th globally in the index of environmental laws, according to the Global Competitiveness Report 2023.

According to the UAE Numbers 2023 report issued by the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, the UAE topped the world in 14 sub-indicators related to achieving the 17 sustainable development goals. The UAE topped the level of satisfaction with public transportation at 86%, as part of the goal of “Sustainable Cities and Local Communities” 2023.

As for the goal of “clean energy at affordable prices,” the UAE topped the indicators of the percentage of access to clean fuel and technology for cooking purposes, and the percentage of access to electricity (100% for both indicators).

In 2022, the UAE ranked first regionally and 39th globally on the Environmental Performance Index issued by Yale University, achieving a total score of (100) in six environmental performance indicators, outperforming 180 countries, in the index that provides a data-based summary of the state of the environment. All over the world. The assessment used 40 factors to assess countries’ performance on climate change, environmental health, and ecosystem vitality.

The UAE also topped the domestic solid fuel index, which indicates that the country has the lowest rates of its use in the world, and the black carbon growth rate index, which is the average annual rate of black carbon emissions during the years 2010-2019.

The UAE received the highest scores in the Middle East region, for its active role in preserving habitats and natural resources. It also ranked third out of 180 countries in ecosystem vitality, due to its interest in vast protected areas that cover more than 19% of its territory, and 11.5% of Its coasts and exclusive economic zones.

The UAE topped the Middle East and North Africa region in cleanliness, according to the results of the “Environmental Performance Index 2022”, and the country received a score on the index of 52.40, giving it the lead regionally.

In the Environmental Performance Index 2022, the UAE outperformed the United States, which ranked 43rd with a score of 51.10. It also surpassed Singapore, which ranked 44th, with a score of 50.90, and Canada, which came in 49th place, with a score of 50.

According to the latest editions of competitiveness reports, the UAE ranked among the top five countries globally in three global indicators related to areas of environmental work, and among the top 10 countries globally in five indicators, and among the top 20 countries globally in 11 indicators, and the highest regionally in 10 indicators related to environmental work.

