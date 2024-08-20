The World Food Programme and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) praised the UAE’s prominent roles in the humanitarian arena through its distinguished initiatives that seek to alleviate the suffering of the needy and provide the necessary support to the most vulnerable groups, especially children and women.

They stressed that the UAE’s efforts in this field reflect the vision of the wise leadership based on promoting the values ​​of giving and international solidarity, and embody the deep belief in the importance of humanitarian work. They considered the pivotal role played by the UAE in supporting humanitarian efforts a model to be emulated at the international level.

The Executive Director of the World Food Programme, Cindy McCain, praised the strategic partnership with the UAE in the humanitarian arena.

She said that the UAE is a major partner of the World Food Programme, providing valuable support that helps us provide aid to those in need during crises, and ensures our ability to achieve our humanitarian mission and secure food assistance for affected people.

On the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, McCain added, “Through its network of partnerships with specialized international organizations, the UAE has been able to support and secure the global food system, as a strategic partner that has directly contributed to providing support and assistance to the most vulnerable groups, especially in light of food crises and humanitarian famines.” She stressed that the UAE’s support and pioneering initiatives in addressing global food security challenges, and its approach to innovation, have had an impact on enhancing sustainable and effective food security solutions, and the delivery of food aid to those in need in areas affected by conflicts and disputes through Emirati humanitarian agencies and organizations, under the directives of the country’s wise leadership.

For his part, the Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Khaled Khalifa, praised the steadfast support provided by the UAE to those affected by crises.

He said: “World Humanitarian Day comes at a time when the world is witnessing tragedies, wars and humanitarian crises, which have deprived millions of people of the services they need to survive.”

He added: “We express our solidarity with our colleagues in the humanitarian field and with the victims of conflicts and disasters, and our gratitude to the partners who spare no effort in helping those affected, especially the United Arab Emirates, whose humanitarian contributions have been a beacon of hope for forcibly displaced persons and host communities in many countries.”

He said: “These efforts are evident in the UAE’s provision of comprehensive support, whether financial or in-kind, in addition to facilitating strategic partnerships, which is a pivotal role that reflects its firm commitment to supporting humanitarian programmes and providing aid, which contributes to strengthening the system of humanitarian work and support around the world.”

He also noted the UAE’s continued generous support for humanitarian programmes targeting refugees in particular, by providing all possible support to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), to enhance its efforts in providing basic assistance, in addition to its support for other humanitarian agencies that provide vital services such as education, healthcare and social services to refugees in various regions. He stressed that the UAE’s commitment as one of the most prominent international donors has consolidated its role in supporting humanitarian issues and contributed to enhancing security and stability for affected communities.

On the other hand, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority celebrated World Humanitarian Day at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of a number of United Nations humanitarian organizations, local associations and media institutions.

The Secretary-General of the Authority, Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, said that our humanitarian and moral commitment at the Red Crescent towards the victims of crises and disasters stems from the rich legacy left to us by the champion of humanity and its refuge, the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and the leadership of the wise state follows his guidance.

Al Mansouri added that this commitment places the Emirates Red Crescent in the face of great tasks and responsibilities to alleviate the suffering of humanity, pointing out the many humanitarian challenges witnessed by the international arena, as a result of the severity of crises and disasters, the intensity of conflicts and wars, in addition to natural climate disasters, issues of poverty, hunger, migration, asylum and displacement, in addition to successive health crises.

Al Mansouri expressed his appreciation for the great efforts made by workers and volunteers in the humanitarian field, despite the challenges they face.

Regarding the role of the media in supporting humanitarian work, Jamal Nasser Al Suwaider, Executive Director of the News Content Sector at Emirates News Agency (WAM), said that the media plays a crucial role in transmitting information to and from disaster-stricken areas in times of crises and disasters.

He stressed that the UAE’s efforts in humanitarian work are a message of goodness and tolerance, and are appreciated by all peoples of the world, especially its role in promoting the noble human values ​​on which the UAE was founded, which have become an approach and an integral part of the country’s orientations under its wise leadership, which provides the most wonderful examples of cohesion and solidarity for the good of all humanity.

For his part, the UNHCR’s Private Sector Partnerships Officer for the Middle East and North Africa, Nader Al-Naqeeb, referred to the results of the report issued by the Commission last June on global trends in forced displacement, which reviewed the most prominent developments and statistics on the conditions of forcibly displaced people around the world, noting that the number of forcibly displaced people in the world reached more than 122 million people under the mandate of the UNHCR by the end of last year, with refugees making up about 31 million people of this total, in addition to the displaced, whose number reached 63 million people.

The legal advisor at the International Committee of the Red Cross mission in the UAE, Dr. Sama Al Shawi, said that the world today is witnessing 120 armed conflicts, which has exacerbated the extent of human suffering witnessed by the peoples affected by these conflicts.

Saji Thomas, head of the Child Protection Division at UNICEF, confirmed that more than 30 million children have been displaced due to conflicts.

Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO of Make-A-Wish Foundation, said that the Foundation adopts the path of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, as an approach upon which our humanitarian strategy is based. He, may God bless his soul, was a living example of humanity and unlimited giving, and a leader who devoted his life to serving humanity and society, not only in the United Arab Emirates, but his generosity extended to include the entire world, and he left his humanitarian fingerprints in every spot his white hands reached, so he was a model to be emulated in humanitarian work.

Working for humanity

The United Arab Emirates, the United States, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the African Union and the United Nations, in a joint statement yesterday, called for the protection of civilians and aid workers in Sudan and respect for their obligations under international humanitarian law. The statement stressed the need to work for humanity and called on the parties to the conflict in Sudan to do the same. The joint statement said: “We seek to honor the commitment of humanitarian workers who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty by continuing our efforts together in Switzerland to reopen all major supply lines for food and medicine to reach millions of people suffering and facing severe hunger inside Sudan.”

The statement affirmed solidarity with all humanitarian workers, Sudanese and international, who work throughout Sudan with dedication and tirelessness to serve those in need, despite the enormous risks they face while doing their work.