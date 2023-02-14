Under the agreement, Masdar, one of the fastest growing renewable energy companies in the world, and the International Finance Corporation will explore ways to support the establishment of green hydrogen platforms in emerging markets, and provide opportunities for cooperation in financing and structuring renewable energy projects in Africa.

The agreement also includes exploring mechanisms to accelerate adoption of distributed photovoltaic systems, and the development of new and innovative technologies and business models in emerging markets, in response to the growing climate crisis.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-Designate of the COP28 Conference, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Masdar, said: “As we prepare to host the COP28 conference, we are primarily focused on achieving a quantum leap and practical results and containing everyone to provide practical solutions that include ensuring the delivery of financing. suitable for addressing climate change in a better, more efficient and equitable manner.

“The IFC will utilize its climate expertise within emerging markets to support Masdar’s efforts to transform sectors such as renewable energy, green hydrogen, and green finance,” said Mokhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation.

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, uses its financial capabilities, expertise and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries.

Masdar is active in a number of developing countries, where it is developing utility-scale energy projects or distributed photovoltaic systems to provide clean energy to various communities in Asia and Africa. Masdar has completed many projects in African countries, including Egypt, Mauritania, Seychelles and Morocco.

During the recently concluded Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023, Masdar announced the signing of agreements to develop renewable energy projects with a total production capacity of 5 gigawatts in Angola, Uganda and Zambia, within the framework of the Union 7 program, which was launched by the UAE with the aim of raising funds. from the public and private sectors to invest in the development of the renewable energy sector in Africa.

Green hydrogen is a new, emerging sector. According to a recent specialized report by Masdar and McKinsey & Company, Africa could account for 10 percent of the global green hydrogen market, contributing to 3.7 million jobs and adding $120 billion to the global green hydrogen market. the continent’s gross domestic product.