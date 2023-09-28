The International Holding Company said in a memorandum on the Abu Dhabi Financial Market website that “Green Energy Investment Holding Restructured Limited” and “Green Transmission Holding Restructured Limited,” two companies affiliated with IHC Capital Holding, have agreed with a buyer to exit its investments. Direct foreign investment in Adani Green Energy Limited and Adani Transmission Limited.

The company added in its statement that it is currently working to complete all required transactions and obtain all necessary regulatory approvals to implement the signed deal.

Last March, the Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC) announced achieving the highest profits in its history over the past year, driven by the results of its subsidiaries and local and global acquisitions that were completed in 2022.

The company said in a statement at the time that its profits in 2022 rose to 32.6 billion dirhams (about 8.9 billion dollars), compared to 11.6 billion dirhams in the previous year.

The International Holding Company’s revenues grew by 78 percent last year on an annual basis, reaching 50.9 billion dirhams.