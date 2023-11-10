Bee’ah, the group specializing in sustainability and environmental solutions in the Emirates, and the Saudi Investment Recycling Company “SRIC”, wholly owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, and Al-Maqar Development Company “Al-Maqar”, the investment arm of the Municipality of Medina, signed a strategic agreement to establish a limited liability company concerned with providing solutions Comprehensive management and treatment of solid waste, starting from collection from the source through treatment, in addition to developing and operating the sorting station and the public landfill in Medina..

The signing ceremony, which took place in the city of Yanbu, was witnessed by His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Medina Region, in the presence of the Kingdom’s Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Engineer Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadhli, and the Secretary of the Medina Region, Engineer Fahd bin Muhammad Al-Balaihishi..

The agreement was signed by Khalid Al-Huraimel, CEO of Bee’ah Group, Engineer Ziyad bin Mohammed Al-Shiha, CEO of the Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC), and Majid bin Mohammed Al-Shalhoub, CEO of Al-Maqar Development Company (Al-Maqar).

Khaled Al Huraimel, CEO of Bee’ah Group, expressed his optimism about signing the partnership, adding: “Be’ah Group is looking forward to achieving more achievements based on the great experience it possesses in the field of waste management in the UAE and Medina.”

He said, “I would like to point out that the tripartite alliance has extensive experience in the fields of sustainability and waste management to support Medina’s ambitions to achieve the goal of completely diverting waste away from landfills, promoting the circular economy, and raising the quality of life of community members.”

Under the agreement, the three entities will work to enhance innovation and efficiency across the waste management value chain, from waste collection to treatment and enhance material recovery.

The partnership aims to promote the circular economy and raise the level of cleanliness and green space in Medina, in line with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals..

In addition, Engineer Ziyad bin Mohammed Al Shiha said: “The company is working to lead the circular economy by activating local and global partnerships and investments and enhancing local content, using best practices in recycling.”

He added: Through this partnership, we seek to increase rates of disposal from landfills and reduce environmental pollution by applying the latest advanced recycling technologies that can transform waste into valuable resources, to then benefit from them in various industries.

It is noteworthy that Bee’ah Group signed, in 2020, a contract with the Municipality of the Medina Region to manage waste and contribute to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. Under the contract, the company provides solid waste collection and transportation services, as well as sterilization and disinfection of waste containers, with the support of thousands of professional workers and hundreds of sets of heavy equipment as units. Waste collection, street sweeping and trucks.

Bee’ah began waste management operations in the Emirate of Sharjah since its establishment in 2007, where it developed an integrated digitally supported waste management system, and consolidated its position in the sector over the years, starting with waste collection operations that operate with a digitally advanced vehicle fleet management platform and a network of containers that operate… With the radio wave system, in addition to recovering materials digitally and in an integrated manner through 10 specialized facilities, in addition to converting waste into energy, the group was also able to reach the rate of diverting waste away from landfills to 90% in the Emirate of Sharjah, which is the highest percentage in the region.

Bee’ah Group has expanded regionally by entering into several partnerships, and also continues to provide innovative waste management solutions, thus contributing to supporting the circular economy and ensuring a sustainable future in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Middle East region..