The project, scheduled to start in January 2023, will use 44.01’s carbon capture and mining (CCM) technology, with the goal of removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The project will be the first to capture and mine carbon dioxide to be implemented by a company operating in the energy sector in the Middle East.

For her part, Sophia Hildebrand, Chief Technology Officer at ADNOC, said that the company is committed to finding new ways to decarbonize its operations, while continuing to fulfill its responsibility to provide energy to the world.

She added, “This pilot project represents the latest step in ADNOC’s $15 billion investment in projects aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of its operations to contribute to achieving the goal of climate neutrality by 2050.”

The Emirate of Fujairah was chosen to implement this pilot project due to its abundance of peridotite, a form of rock that interacts naturally with carbon dioxide and converts it into a mineral and ensures that it does not leak back into the atmosphere.

For his part, Engineer Mohammed Saif Al-Afkham, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, said that the success of this project will enable us to make a significant contribution to supporting the UAE’s strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

Through this pilot project, carbon dioxide will be captured from the atmosphere, mixed with sea water, and then safely injected into the underground peridotite rock formations, where it will be mineralized.

Talal Hassan, founder of 44.01, said: “Removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere is vital to mitigating the impacts and repercussions of climate change. Unlike carbon dioxide storage, mineralization permanently removes carbon dioxide by converting it into rock, which in the long term reduces the need to monitor and secure underground CO2 reservoirs This pilot program also enables us to test our technology on a large scale, providing a safe, cost-effective and natural solution for the removal of captured CO2 globally.”

The project will be operated by relying on solar energy sources provided by Masdar. This pilot project will also provide the potential to mine billions of tons of carbon dioxide sequestered throughout the region.