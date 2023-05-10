The Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care (Ewaa) reviewed the UAE’s achievements in addressing human trafficking, during its participation as part of the country’s delegation in the review session of the UAE’s fourth national report on human rights at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, chaired by the Minister of Community Development, Shamma Al Mazrouei. .

In her speech to the Universal Periodic Review Working Group, Sarah Shuhail, Director General of the Centre, affirmed the UAE’s keenness to consolidate human rights and to establish a number of centers and institutions to care for and shelter victims of human trafficking, domestic violence and violence against children, since 2007, including the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children. Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care and Aman Center for Women and Children.

She touched on the adoption of the 800SAVE hotline by the National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking, to receive reports of this crime at the state level, which is managed by the Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care (Ewaa) and allocates qualified employees to receive reports and deal with them in several languages.

And it stated that a package of services was provided in the aforementioned centers and institutions, starting with the receipt of victims, whether through their embassies, through places of worship, hospitals, or through law enforcement agencies, and the provision of all psychological, social, health and legal services, and the victims are informed of their rights, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, and the issuance of Temporary permits to reside in the country throughout the period of legal procedures, in addition to rehabilitation and voluntary return, and cooperation with international organizations to resettle some victims of human trafficking according to their circumstances in an urgent and fair manner without discrimination on the basis of race, sex or religion.

Shuhail talked about the campaigns and awareness initiatives launched by the national authorities through social media and awareness leaflets that were distributed to workers constantly, in addition to organizing forums on the rights of support groups and workers and holding meetings in the embassies of the exporting countries to introduce the services that are provided to the victims and how to report.

Art therapy

On the sidelines of the session, the Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care (Ewaa) held an art exhibition at the headquarters of the Human Rights Council for three days, which included a number of works created by the fingers of human trafficking victims residing in its shelters during art therapy and psychological rehabilitation sessions.