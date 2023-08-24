The UAE’s accession to the “BRICS” constitutes an important development in the global economic scene, as it enhances the UAE’s role as a global economic power and opens new horizons for cooperation between the UAE and many countries of the world, especially the “BRICS” countries, which represent a group of promising and major economies around the world.

The importance of the UAE’s accession to the “BRICS” group of countries is increasing, as it collectively represents more than 42% of the world’s population, according to United Nations data, and more than 23% of the world’s gross domestic product, according to World Bank data. Thus, trade exchange can provide new opportunities for Emirati companies in global markets, especially after the UAE has worked over the past fifty years to strengthen international partnerships, support the competitiveness and sustainability of its economy, and explore new opportunities.

While the UAE is considered one of the fastest growing countries, enabling its international economic relations through more partnerships contributes to increasing the development and development of the Emirates and other countries.

Over the past years, the UAE has strengthened its economic partnerships with the countries of the world and signed many comprehensive economic partnership agreements, bringing its non-oil trade to historical levels during the past year.

The UAE is moving rapidly to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of its economy and to explore new opportunities by strengthening international companies. With its accession to the “BRICS” and as the UAE is one of the leading economic powers in the region and the world, cooperation with the “BRICS” countries will contribute to strengthening its role in economic development. regional and global stability.

This role can also help in enhancing trade exchange between the UAE and the BRICS countries, attracting foreign investments to the UAE, and enhancing cooperation between the UAE and the group countries in the field of innovation, research and development, as the BRICS countries have a large scientific and technological base, and cooperation can provide In this area new opportunities for innovation and development of new products and services.

It could also open more horizons and options for Emirati companies and capital, especially since the country’s policy focuses on supporting long-term economic prosperity by relying on an innovative strategy, building an economy based on knowledge and diversity, and promoting scientific and technological progress.