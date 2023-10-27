The UAE’s accession to BRICS: Analytical notes
The articles that the honorable reader has viewed over the past few weeks aimed to shed light on the United Arab Emirates’ accession to the BRICS group by conducting a special analysis of the international political economy, and in fact, they are intellectual outputs that came in light of the announcement of the country’s accession to the group starting on January 1, 2024. .
We aspired to understand the issue from the perspective of the country’s motives, goals and aspirations behind joining the BRICS group. Therefore, after presenting it in the form in which it came out, it is open to discussion before different and disparate points of view in order to serve as an academic and intellectual reference that provides the reader in the UAE and throughout the Arab world with information and ideas about the topic in all its aspects related to the political economy and its relationship to contemporary global politics and the foreign policy of the UAE.
There is no doubt that events are moving very quickly at the level of the political economy of countries and at the level of the political science discipline to which we belong, and we wrote these particular articles about what is more stable and of real importance, and what is realistic, self-existent, and fundamental, based on questions whose origins go back to existing theories. than before in the fields of politics, economics, and international relations, instead of revolving around empirical-applied answers to questions related to current events at the levels of politics, economics, foreign trade, money, cash, and investment.
Our focus was entirely on the UAE, because it has been committed for a long time and has been committed to bilateral and multilateral negotiations on global trade, financial and monetary issues, energy and environmental issues, and a large number of other global issues, all of which were successful and set new limits and horizons for its freedom of movement in the global space of international relations and in freedom. Movement in its foreign policy in ways that are true to its multifaceted commitments.
In short, the UAE is currently, due to the necessity imposed on it by global events and its capabilities regarding the use of its soft power, involving itself with the rest of the world’s countries in solving many of the world’s intractable problems, while maintaining its freedom of movement by refining its multilateral or bilateral commitments alike. . Finally, we have shed some light on deeply rooted aspects of the global political economy by examining it through the eyes of both traditional liberal economic thinkers and radical economic thinkers. However, we did not attempt to examine a specific liberal or radical economic theory. Instead both schools have been used when necessary as a means of examining the global political economy.
We know the risk associated with trying to personalize the basic intellectual orientations and policy prescriptions of rich and complex schools of thought, but we also feel that their serious dialogue goes to the heart of the differences between academics and policymakers about international economic relations. The purposes of these articles make it necessary for us to simplify some of the propositions up for debate by supporters of any of these analytical approaches, but we have tried to avoid distorting the logic rooted in the thought of liberal and radical economists.
*Emirati writer
