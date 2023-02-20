IN FEBRUARY 2019, the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) froze the bank accounts of the Autonomous University of the State of Hidalgo (UAEH), since it was included in the list of blocked persons.

The academic institution headed by Octavio Castillo Acosta filed an amparo, which was filed in file 231/2019 of the index of the Second District Court of the State of Hidalgo.

The Second Collegiate Court of the 29th Circuit ordered the removal of the UAEH from the list because there was no international petition justifying the blocking of the academic institution’s accounts.

But the FIU, then commanded by Santiago Nieto, again ordered, under the same facts determined as unconstitutional by the court, the blocking of said accounts.

The UAEH again promoted an amparo lawsuit, which was filed in the Second District Court in the State of Hidalgo with file 363/2020.

On November 11, 2021, the First Collegiate Court of the 29th Circuit, in file 119/2020, issued a resolution and granted the final suspension, which led to the unblocking of the bank accounts.

Subsequently, on June 30, 2022, the Second District Judge in the State of Hidalgo stated that the second blockade was also unconstitutional, which is why he granted the plain and simple amparo.

But against the amparo, the FIU and the Attorney General’s Office filed a review appeal, which was filed in the First Collegiate Court of the 29th Circuit, with file 277/2022.

In the session that just took place on February 10, the magistrates unanimously resolved to confirm the sentence handed down in favor of the UAEH in the amparo trial 363/2020.

In parallel, they dismissed the appeal for review filed by the MP because it has no interest in promoting the appeal for review and declared the UIF’s arguments unfounded and ineffective.

From the joint analysis of Agreement 71/2020 and the letter of May 20, 2020, signed by the Regional Attaché Mexico and Central America Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Department of the Treasury, no express international request was noted.

This agreement had a strictly national origin, to the extent that the data that led the FIU to determine that it was before the commission of the crime of operations with resources of illegal origin, derive from information that said administrative unit obtained from its database. data and provided to the MP since 2019.

The fact that the official letter is signed by the attaché of the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Department of the Treasury, does not update the conditions specifically highlighted by the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, since it does not contain an express request for blocking or of bank immobilization, coupled with the fact that it does not allude to an international or multilateral treaty or obligation that must be fulfilled.

The request for insurance must be clear, forceful and indubitable, and not a mere possibility of carrying out such blocking, since it cannot be left to the discretion of the national tax authority that makes the aforementioned immobilization.

The UIF, which is now headed by Pablo Gómez, did not show reliable documentation that supports the existence of an express request to block accounts.

This is formulated by a foreign authority or international organization with powers in the matter and with competence to make a request of this nature, precisely in accordance with a bilateral or multilateral treaty.

Due to all of the above, the UAEH is no longer on the list of blocked persons, has full access to their bank accounts and is once again incorporated into the financial system.

THE DATE OF Tesla’s investment announcement in Mexico is March 1, when the so-called “Tesla investor day” is held in Austin, Texas, the conglomerate’s corporate headquarters. It is the showcase used by the businessman of South African origin, Elon Musk, to publicize his business strategy. However, he does not rule out that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador seeks a way to anticipate.

Already last Friday, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who leads the accompaniment with the electric car manufacturer, announced that the man from Tabasco and Musk will exchange a phone call beforehand. There is no date, but it is inferred that it will be hours before that March 1. It is known that for López Obrador it is of special relevance to announce that investment that will be around 10 billion dollars. The dispute over the headquarters, Nuevo León or Hidalgo, and now to see who makes the announcement first, looks like a body in this 4T government.

THE CONTINGENT LIABILITIES that have been detected so far in Banamex are around 1.25 billion dollars, including fiduciary, labor, tax and litigation with borrowers, in addition to investments that cannot be postponed in computer systems. The case of Oceanografía, by Amado Yáñez, is being handled separately by Citi.

The negotiation between the lawyers of Jane Fraser and Germán Larrea would imply the signing of an agreement to indemnify him, in the event that these liabilities materialize, and in the event that the mining businessman ultimately remains with Banco Nacional de México. Everything is being carefully analyzed by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, the famous New York law firm that had already advised Larrea. This firm chaired by Alden Millard is in the top 10 for mergers and acquisitions, finance, banking, litigation and foreign investment.

JACOBO DE NICOLÁS y De Benito is the new General Director of Legal Services at BBVA Mexico. He is an internal executive, with 19 years of experience in the bank chaired by Carlos Torres Vila. He has worked successfully in the areas of Investment Banking and Global Markets and for just over three years he was in charge of the Corporate Legal Services in Madrid.

In other words, a heavyweight arrives from Spain to head the legal area of ​​the main bank in the country. He replaced Eugenio Bernal, who left the institution just at the end of January. And De Benito reported and will continue to report directly to the attorney general, María de Jesús Arribas, who was responsible for this appointment.

SPEAKING OF BANKS and legal areas, he had anticipated something of a disagreement between the Mexican Real Estate Bank (BIM), of Justino Hirschhorn, and the fintech Confío, of David Arana and Francisco Padilla. There was an agreement for the second to buy the first, but who knows what happened that the National Banking and Securities Commission did not give the authorization within the period stipulated by the parties. The closing of the operation had been agreed last December and nothing.

The point is that Hirschhorn is requesting compensation of 100 million pesos. So far no lawsuits. One of those affected is Pedro Aspe. The former Secretary of the Treasury is a BIM shareholder.

THE SECRETARY OF Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, met last Friday with members of the Business Coordinating Council, chaired by Francisco Cervantes.

What an expectation that raised. Present there are Juan Gallardo Thurlow, Eugenio Clariond, Víctor Manuel Requejo, Juan Cortina, Carlos Salazar, Rolando Vega Sáenz, Pablo González Guajardo, Mauricio Doehner, Gastón Luken, Juan Ignacio Garza Herrera, Moisés Kalach and José Ramón Ardavín. Sixty-seven businessmen attended the Industrial Club for the session, plus another 30 who connected via the web. The most relevant topics: nearshoring and relations with the United States.