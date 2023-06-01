Today, I announce that the UAE has won the presidency of the World Meteorological Organization, which represents the official reference body within the United Nations system regarding weather, climate and water.

Today, the Director General of the National Center of Meteorology and President of the Asian Meteorological Union, Dr. Abdullah Al Mandous, won the presidency of the World Meteorological Organization for a period of four years from 2023 to 2027.

The victory of the official candidate of the UAE for the presidency of the World Meteorological Organization is a culmination of his achievements and distinguished efforts as President of the Asian Meteorological Union of the World Meteorological Organization, and the Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the Organization, thus becoming the first Gulf citizen and the first Arab from the continent of Asia to hold this high position.

The election session was held during the work of the 19th session of the World Meteorological Congress, which is currently being held in Geneva, Switzerland, and will continue until June 2, 2023, with the participation of 193 member states and territories of the organization.

The elections resulted in Dr. Abdullah Al Mandoos obtaining 98 votes, compared to 51 votes for his opponent, Professor Dwikorita Karnawati, Head of the Agency for Meteorology, Climate Sciences and Geophysics in the Republic of Indonesia. His Excellency will take over the position to succeed German meteorologist Professor Gerhard Adrian, head of the German Meteorological Service, who has held the position of head of the organization since June 2019.

Al Mandoos will assume the duties of his new position by chairing the seventy-seventh session of the organization’s Executive Council meeting, to be held in Geneva from 5 to 6 June 2023.

Dr. Abdullah Al Mandous said: “It is a great honor for me to be elected as the President of the World Meteorological Organization. All thanks and appreciation to the global meteorological community for their confidence in my ability to lead the organization and coordinate its activities at this important stage in which the world faces many challenges resulting from climate change. I look forward to To their continuous support in order to complete the efforts of the former presidents towards establishing a comprehensive early warning system for all the world’s population, accelerating scientific research activities, and ensuring that all societies around the world have access to accurate data and information about weather and climate.

He added: I will strive to achieve the organization’s strategy in support of members, by working with national meteorological services and uniting their efforts towards strengthening the capabilities of countries to confront weather and climate-related risks, raising the level of service provision, supporting knowledge exchange and capacity building among all member states, in addition to raising awareness of work. The organization’s specialist, stressing his keenness to enhance the vital role played by the organization in advancing the global meteorological system, and contributing to achieving the goals of sustainable development, in addition to raising the level of international cooperation in facing the increasing challenges related to weather phenomena and climate change.

For his part, the Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Ahmed Abdulrahman Al-Jarman, said: “We congratulate His Excellency Dr. COP28 Parties, which constitutes an opportunity for the UAE to show the world its continued commitment to leading joint international efforts to meet the urgent challenges facing the world.We are confident that His Excellency Dr. Al Mandous will use his long experience and comprehensive vision to direct the activities of the World Meteorological Organization and achieve its strategic goals in this phase. The next generation needs leadership to rise to these challenges.”

Among the priorities of His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Mandoos during his tenure at the World Meteorological Organization is accelerating the pace of coherent international action to achieve the call of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to establish early warning systems for all the world’s population within five years, and to work with key stakeholders to achieve the organization’s vision in strengthening the capabilities of countries To confront the social and economic repercussions of natural and climatic disasters, by focusing on a work methodology based on five main axes, including contributing to activating the role of the heads of regional federations and permanent delegates, implementing the “early warning for all” initiative and translating it into practice, and taking proactive steps in the field of water security. Renewable energy research, development of high-precision climate computing research, and deepening awareness of the role of the World Meteorological Organization in the international community.

The election of Dr. Abdullah Al Mandous to assume the position of President of the World Meteorological Organization comes in light of the wide appreciation that His Excellency enjoys among the international meteorological community thanks to his distinguished experience that extends for more than 30 years in the field of meteorology and climate sciences, as well as his tangible efforts to enhance joint cooperation between National meteorological centers of the member states of the Second Regional Union (Asia) in order to develop their capabilities in the field of meteorology.

Since assuming the position of President of the Asian Meteorological Union in 2017, Dr. Abdullah Al Mandoos chairs the Association’s sessions, directs its activities and working groups, as well as presenting the Union’s point of view to the World Meteorological Organization and its Executive Council on regional challenges and priorities with regard to the implementation of meteorological activities.

In his capacity as Director General of the National Center of Meteorology since 2008, he oversaw the development of its infrastructure and the strengthening of national networks for meteorological and seismic monitoring, in addition to his contributions to the development of the Integrated Radar System for Meteorological Monitoring of the Arabian Peninsula and the supervision of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science.

It also provides advice on topics related to meteorology and weather forecasts, water resource management, crisis management, and others. in weather modification research.

It is worth noting that the President of the World Meteorological Organization is responsible for presiding over the sessions of the World Meteorological Congress and the meetings of the Executive Council, which directs the organization’s activities in the field of research and services related to weather, water and climate.