It was announced yesterday that the UAE won the presidency of the World Meteorological Organization, which represents the official reference body within the United Nations system regarding weather, climate and water.

The Director General of the National Center of Meteorology and President of the Asian Meteorological Union, Dr. Abdullah Al Mandous, won the presidency of the World Meteorological Organization for a period of four years (from 2023 to 2027).

The victory of the UAE’s official candidate for the presidency of the World Meteorological Organization is a culmination of his achievements and distinguished efforts as President of the Asian Meteorological Union of the World Meteorological Organization, and the permanent representative of the UAE to the Organization, thus becoming the first Gulf and the first Arab from the continent of Asia to hold this high position.

The election session was held during the 19th session of the World Meteorological Congress in Geneva, Switzerland, with the participation of 193 member states and territories of the organization.

The elections resulted in Dr. Abdullah Al Mandoos obtaining 98 votes, compared to 51 votes for his competition, the head of the Agency for Meteorology, Climate Sciences and Geophysics in the Republic of Indonesia, Professor Dwikorita Karnawati.

He will take over from the German meteorologist, Head of the German Meteorological Service, Professor Gerhard Adrian, who has been the head of the organization since June 2019.

He will assume the duties of his new position by presiding over the seventy-seventh session of the organization’s Executive Council meeting to be held in Geneva from the fifth to the sixth of June.

Dr. Abdullah Al Mandous said that the world is facing many challenges resulting from climate change.

He added, “I will seek to achieve the organization’s strategy in support of members, by working with the national meteorological services and uniting their efforts towards strengthening the capabilities of countries to confront weather and climate-related risks, raising the level of service provision, supporting knowledge exchange and capacity building among all member states, in addition to increasing Awareness of the specialized work carried out by the organization.

For his part, the Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Ahmed Abdulrahman Al-Jarman, said that Dr. Abdullah Al-Mandoos’ victory coincided with the country’s celebrations of the Year of Sustainability and its hosting of the Conference of the States Parties (COP28), which constitutes an opportunity for the UAE to show the world its continued commitment to leading international efforts. Common to meet the pressing challenges facing the world. Dr. Abdullah Al Mandoos’s priorities during his tenure at the World Meteorological Organization include accelerating the pace of coherent international action to achieve the call of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to establish early warning systems for all the world’s population within five years, and work with key stakeholders to achieve the organization’s vision in strengthening the capabilities of countries to face the repercussions. Social and economic disasters, natural and climatic, by focusing on a work methodology based on five main axes, including contributing to activating the role of the heads of regional federations and permanent delegates, implementing the “early warning for all” initiative and translating it into reality, and taking proactive steps in the field of water security and energy research. renewable resources, developing high-accuracy climate computing research, and raising awareness of the role of the World Meteorological Organization in the international community.

