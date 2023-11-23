The United Arab Emirates won the presidency of the Afro-Asian Insurance and Reinsurance Federation during the General Assembly elections held yesterday at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Centre. Khaled Mohammed Al Badi, who currently holds the position of President of the Emirates Insurance Association, assumed the presidency of the Afro-Asian Insurance and Reinsurance Federation for the next session 2023-2025.

Al Badi said: “The UAE’s victory in the presidency of the Afro-Asian Federation comes as a culmination of its efforts in the insurance and reinsurance sector, as it has succeeded in strengthening this sector, which is one of the important economic sectors, through legislation and initiatives that have enabled it to achieve growth and expansion.”

He added: “We will work, through the UAE’s presidency of the federation, to advance this sector and follow developments related to the insurance industry in order to enable it to face the challenges and find appropriate solutions during the coming period.” It is worth noting that the capital, Abu Dhabi, recently hosted the activities of the twenty-eighth conference of the Afro-Asian Insurance and Reinsurance Federation (FAIR 2023), with the participation of more than 800 executives and decision-makers in global insurance markets from 62 countries, especially from the African and Asian member countries of the federation. In addition to the broad and active participation of the UAE insurance market.

The working sessions and meetings held throughout the duration of the conference, which concluded recently with the participation of an elite group of experts, insurance industry leaders and innovative thinkers, constituted important opportunities to explore the future of the insurance industry, by focusing on topics of common interest, developments in this industry and challenges at the global level.