Dubai (Etihad)

The chess team won 4 medals in the first Gulf Rapid Chess Championship for men and girls, which was hosted by the Kuwait Mental Games Club. The players of our team dominated the women’s category, after Wafiyah Darwish, a player from the Al Ain Chess and Mental Games Club, won the gold medal with 7 points from 9 rounds, followed by Anoud Issa, player of the Girls Chess and Culture Club in Sharjah, won the silver medal with 6.5 points from 9 rounds, equal to her sister Ohoud Issa, who came third and won the bronze medal, while Ammar Al-Sidrani, player of the Fujairah Chess Club, won the silver medal, after scoring 7 points in 9 rounds. .

Ammar Al-Sidrani and Wafia Darwish participated as representatives of the national team, while Anoud Issa and Ohood Issa participated from the Sharjah Girls Chess and Culture Club.

Our team’s delegation to the tournament included Dr. Saif Salem Lakhrebani Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the Federation, who participated in the General Assembly meeting of the Gulf Federation, and the delegation’s manager, Aisha Al Zarouni.

Kholoud Al-Zarouni, head of the Federation’s Women’s Committee, expressed her happiness with the Gulf championship harvest, and said: The achievement coincides with the celebration of Federation Day, and it is the least we can offer to the wise leadership.

She added: Chess in 2023 achieved many achievements and had a clear mark, and winning 4 medals represents the distinguished conclusion of the current year, after our team succeeded in shining in the Arab Games last June, and perhaps the continued participation of male and female players is behind the increase in experience in dealing with tournaments. And reaching the podium.

Kholoud Al Zarouni confirmed that the achievements are a strong motivation for male and female players to continue to shine, in addition to the fact that the tournament is accredited by the International Federation, and reaching the podium always brings points in the international classification for male and female players.