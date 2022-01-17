The UAE Team Emirates, with the American Brandon McNulty as leader, will participate in the forty-second edition of the Vuelta Ciclista a la Región de Murcia Costa Cálida-Banco Sabadell Grand Prix, to be held on Saturday, February 12, starting in Fortuna and finishing in a location yet to be determined.

Those responsible for this international event, the Murciano Organizing Club of Cycling Races, have confirmed the presence of the Emirati squad and will be their second participation after the debut of last season, in which his runner Ryan Gibbons obtained a meritorious fifth position.

On the roads of the Region, he will appear in 2022 with McNulty, a 23-year-old from Phoenix who is already one of the great sensations of the international squad. After becoming the leader in the Tour of the Basque Country He became a key player in the Tour de France that his teammate, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, won last summer. Along with the American, the Italians will be in the Murcia round Diego Ulissi and Alessandro Covi, the French Alexis Brunel, the swiss Joel Suther, the norwegian Vegard Stake Laengen and the Colombian Andres Camilo Ardila Ordonez.