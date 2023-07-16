India is preparing to host the G20 summit in New Delhi on the ninth and 10th of September of this year, under the slogan “One Land, One Family, One Future”. The promotion and interdependence of all forms of life on planet Earth.

India also indicates its priorities from its presidency of the summit, by focusing on global economic growth, food and energy, as it seeks to achieve bold progress in the fields of health, agriculture and education, in addition to mobilizing financing to mitigate the effects of climate change and global food security, and strengthening the fight against financial crimes and reforming institutions. multilateralism to become more inclusive.

India invited a number of countries to attend the summit activities this September, including the UAE, where India will lead the presidency of the summit until November 30 of this year.

The UAE views the “Group of Twenty” as a forum that plays a decisive role in multilateral efforts by focusing on global financial issues. The country strengthens its role as a guest of honor in the “G20” in previous sessions, by committing to economic cooperation and ensuring the stability of global energy markets by acting as a reliable energy supplier, as the UAE continues to redouble its pioneering business efforts in the clean energy sector, and develop ambitious strategies to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

As the host country for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which is scheduled to be held in November 2023, the UAE has benefited from its participation in the “G20” process in order to mobilize international action, and its upcoming experience in India will constitute a qualitative addition to its portfolio of experiences in Climate and financing action before hosting COP28, by continuing to participate in the Sherpa program of the G20 meetings and funding tracks.