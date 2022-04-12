Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The General Authority of Civil Aviation announced today the start of activating the approved air freight system at the state level at the end of this year, in implementation of Cabinet Resolution No. (19) for the year 2022 issued in this regard.

The approved air freight system aims to facilitate air freight procedures and operations by applying security controls to enhance tight security control over goods and mail in the approved air freight warehouse before sending them to shipment acceptance areas at the country’s airports. It is worth noting that the total air freight movement in the country during 2021 It reached three million four hundred and fifty seven thousand tons, knowing that the number of air freight companies in the country reaches one thousand and eight hundred companies.

His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Civil Aviation Authority, said: The application of the approved air freight system comes within the UAE’s keenness to adopt the best international practices and the latest technologies in the field of civil aviation, especially with regard to the security and safety of civil aviation. His Excellency added that the air freight sector is one of the strategic sectors in the UAE and a major driver of the foreign trade sector, as well as its role in enhancing the diversity and competitiveness of the national economy, and it was one of the main sectors that contributed to alleviating the challenges created by the global pandemic, and maintained ensuring the continuity of supplies to the markets.

His Excellency added that the UAE has succeeded in establishing a global competitive position as one of the most advanced countries in the efficiency of air freight operations, and the application of the approved air freight system comes as a value addition to improving performance, organizing air freight operations, and achieving optimal utilization of the advanced infrastructure owned by the state in this regard. .

For his part, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, said that the UAE, as a signatory to the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention of 1944), therefore, the authority, as the competent authority for civil aviation in the country, is committed to applying the standard rules provided for It is stipulated in Annex 17 (Security) regarding the application of the approved air freight system, in order to ensure that air operators do not accept goods or mail for transportation on board an aircraft carrying out commercial air transport operations, in the event that a security check or other security controls are applied to it by an authorized agent. From the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

Therefore, by activating the approved air freight system, the authority seeks to preserve the leading role of the state in the civil aviation sector in general and the security of civil aviation and the air cargo system in particular at the regional and international levels.

Hamad Salem Al Muhairi, Assistant Director-General of the Civil Aviation Security Sector at the authority, stated that, based on the authority’s role in supporting and continuity in maintaining the application of the highest standards of civil aviation security and safety in the country, the approved air cargo system aims to secure goods from acts of illegal interference, through By providing national legislation and comprehensive procedures that are flexible and effective, and providing the necessary protection for the civil aviation system. The implementation of this system at the state level will also provide many facilities for companies that have the authority’s license as an approved air shipper.