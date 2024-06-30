Tomorrow, the Arab Reading Challenge will crown the champions of its eighth edition in the UAE, which witnessed the participation of 700,000 male and female students, during a grand celebration held at the Dubai World Trade Center, in the presence of Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairperson of the Emirates Schools Establishment, a large number of officials and educators in charge of the Arab Reading Challenge initiative, parents of competing students, those interested in cultural and cognitive affairs, and a group of male and female students from the UAE.

The Arab Reading Challenge is organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation. It is the largest reading event of its kind in the Arabic language worldwide. It was launched in its first session in the 2015-2016 academic year under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

Honored for excellence

The celebration will honor the champion of the Arab Reading Challenge in its eighth session in the UAE, the winner of the “Distinguished Supervisor” title, and the school that won the “Distinguished School” title, in addition to crowning the first place holder in the People of Determination category.

Before crowning the champions of the eighth session in the Emirates, the celebration witnesses the announcement of the list of the top ten male and female students, and the top three place holders in the categories of People of Determination, “Distinguished Supervisor,” and “Distinguished School.”

The champions of the Arab Reading Challenge in the Emirates will have the opportunity to climb the podium during the final qualifiers for the Arab Reading Challenge 2024, which will take place in Dubai, in which the top countries participating in the eighth session will compete.

The seventh session of the Arab Reading Challenge witnessed the student Abdullah Muhammad Abdullah Al-Bari from Qatar, and the student Amna Muhammad Al-Mansouri from the Emirates, equally winning the title of Champion of the Arab Reading Challenge 2023 out of 24.8 million students, male and female, who represented 46 countries around the world, while the student achieved Yousef Bin Daoud from Tunisia won first place in the People of Determination category, King Abdullah II School of Excellence from Jordan won the title of “Distinguished School,” and Samaher Al-Sawai from Jordan won the title of “Distinguished Supervisor.”

Record achievement

The eighth edition of the Arab Reading Challenge, the largest reading event of its kind in the Arabic language worldwide, recorded record numbers, with participation in the current edition reaching 28.2 million male and female students from 50 countries representing 229,620 schools, under the supervision of 154,643 supervisors.

The Arab Reading Challenge aims to enhance the importance of reading among participating students at the level of the Arab world and the world, develop mechanisms for comprehension and self-expression in a sound Arabic language, and develop creative thinking skills, leading to enriching the cognitive content available in the Arabic language and enhancing its status as a language of thought, science, research and creativity, in a way that contributes to In promoting the values ​​of cultural openness and communication with different cultures among male and female students, and providing them with the necessary knowledge to contribute to building a better future and refining their abilities and personalities.

The challenge also aims to open the door for the educational field and parents in the Arab world to play a pivotal role in changing the reality of reading and instilling a love for it in new generations.