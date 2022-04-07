In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE’s full support for the Presidential Leadership Council, and its supporting bodies and authorities, to enable it to carry out its tasks, end the Yemeni crisis, achieve security and stability in Yemen, and consolidate the aspirations of its brotherly people for development and prosperity.

The United Arab Emirates welcomed the invitation of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Presidential Leadership Council, to start negotiations with the Houthis under the supervision of the United Nations to reach a final and comprehensive political solution that includes a transitional period, stressing the pivotal role played by the Kingdom in achieving stability and security for Yemen.

The UAE commended the continuous efforts made by the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council to support peace and stability in Yemen and to reach a comprehensive political solution between the Yemeni parties.

In the statement, the UAE reiterated its commitment to stand by the brotherly Yemeni people and support their aspirations and aspirations, within the framework of its policy supporting everything that achieves the interests of the peoples of the region.