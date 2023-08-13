The UAE welcomed the United Nations’ announcement of completing the plan to unload the floating oil tanker “Safer” off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the efforts of the United Nations and the endeavors of His Excellency Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, and the support provided by the Coalition for Supporting Legitimacy in Yemen and donor countries to facilitate the success of unloading the dilapidated floating oil tank, which spared the region and the world an environmental and humanitarian disaster.