Abu Dhabi, Capitals (Union, Wam)

The UAE has expressed its welcome to the United Nations’ announcement of completing the plan to unload the floating oil tanker “Safer” off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the efforts of the United Nations and the endeavors of His Excellency Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, and the support provided by the Coalition for Supporting Legitimacy in Yemen and donor countries to facilitate the success of unloading the dilapidated floating oil tank, which spared the region and the world an environmental and humanitarian disaster.

Last Friday, the United Nations announced the completion of withdrawing more than one million barrels of oil from the Safer tanker, thus avoiding a potential environmental disaster.

United Nations officials and activists have warned for years that the entire Red Sea coast is at risk, as the tanker could explode and spill four times more oil than the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska.

The Houthi coup caused the maintenance of the Safer to stop in 2015, and the ship is used for storage, and it has been anchored off Yemen for more than 30 years.

“It is an important moment in which we averted a potential catastrophe,” said Achim Steiner, the administrator of the United Nations Development Program who coordinated the complex effort to extract the oil from the ship.

Rescue crews worked 18 days to unload oil from the ship in a coastal area full of sea mines planted by the Houthi group, amid high summer temperatures and strong currents.

Steiner said the United Nations raised more than $120 million for the operation, which required purchasing a second tanker to offload crude oil onto, a waiting plane on standby to pump chemicals to dissipate the oil in the event of a spill, and documents with more than a dozen insurance companies for the operation.

“We really considered, until the very last moments, that this operation should have the highest degree of willingness to mitigate risks,” Steiner said, adding, “The best end of the story is when this oil is actually sold and leaves the region completely.”

In a post on social media, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres referred to preventing an “environmental and humanitarian catastrophe” and urged donors to help complete the project.

Yesterday, the Yemeni Minister of Transport, Abd al-Salam Hamid, said that the plan to unload the “Safer” took 18 days, in which efforts were made by 145 specialists, technicians and supervisors who worked for more than 350 working hours, adding that the United Nations, in partnership with the Yemeni government, achieved a great achievement to protect the territorial waters of Yemen. And the region unloaded more than 1.1 million barrels of crude oil from “Safer”.

The unloading of the dilapidated tanker “Safer” was welcomed by a wide Arab and international community, amid praise from the United Nations, for harnessing all efforts to end the operation that spared the Red Sea an environmental disaster.