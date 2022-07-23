The UAE welcomed the signing of the “Initiative for Safe Shipping of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian Ports” agreement, praising the tireless efforts made by the Republic of Turkey and the United Nations to reach this important agreement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation indicated that the agreement signed in Istanbul is a positive step that will contribute to enhancing food security by alleviating the repercussions of the grain crisis around the world.

The ministry stressed the importance of continuing contacts and serious consultations to resolve the crisis and reach a political settlement in a way that enhances global peace and security, stressing the importance of bringing together views to prevail over stability and peace at the regional and international levels.



