The UAE strongly welcomed the Security Council’s adoption for the first time of a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the occupied Gaza Strip during the month of Ramadan, expressing its hope that the resolution and adherence to it will lead to a permanent ceasefire.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its hope that the decision would pave the way for ending the crisis, sparing the brotherly Palestinian people further suffering, facilitating the arrival of relief and humanitarian aid, especially to the most needy groups, urgently, intensively, safely and without any obstacles, and releasing all hostages.

The Ministry indicated the need to return to negotiations to achieve a two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state, stressing that the UAE will continue to work with partners to redouble all efforts made to alleviate human suffering in Gaza.

The UAE called on all parties to adhere to this decision and implement it fully, stressing that the international community must ensure its success to save the lives of innocent people.

Yesterday, the UN Security Council approved a draft resolution submitted by non-permanent member states, demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during the holy month of Ramadan.

The resolution received 14 votes, while the United States abstained from voting.