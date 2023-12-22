Today, Friday, the United Arab Emirates welcomed the adoption by the United Nations Security Council of a resolution regarding the delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip.

The UAE Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York wrote on its official account on the “X” website (formerly Twitter): “The UAE welcomes the Security Council’s adoption of Resolution 2720, which requests the Secretary-General to appoint a coordinator to supervise the delivery of aid to Gaza and establish a mechanism for humanitarian aid.”

The mission added, “Today's decision constitutes a very important step, as it will allow the entry of aid, which constitutes the lifeline for the people of Gaza, and its delivery to those who need it most.”