The UAE welcomed the decision of the United States Trade Representative Office / USTR / to remove the country’s name from the US Intellectual Property Protection Watch List, in which the UAE was previously included as a result of a number of observations related to this vital area within the country.

In its special report No. 301 for the year 2021, the US Trade Office outlined a set of major achievements made by the UAE in the field of protecting property rights, the idea during the past period, leading to its success in getting out the watch list.

The country’s exit from the list represents the fruit of the great national efforts that were coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in cooperation with the American side, and the concerned authorities within the state, especially the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Federal Customs Authority, Dubai Customs, and the Department of Economic Development in Ajman, which showed All of them are distinguished performance and great progress during a record period for the development of the state system in protecting intellectual property rights.

In this context, His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al Sayegh, Minister of State, said: “The decision of the US Trade Representative Office is very encouraging .. We have worked hard over the past year to strengthen the system for protecting intellectual property in the UAE in several ways, and this decision is the best evidence of the progress that has been made We have achieved it, as the UAE is committed to implementing strict regulatory standards in the field of intellectual property protection, including a legislative framework to limit violations and support these standards..We firmly believe that protecting and enforcing intellectual property enriches society and stimulates economic growth, so we intend to enhance this achievement. And continuing to develop the system of intellectual property rights in the UAE.

The American side particularly praised a number of measures taken by the UAE to develop its national system to protect intellectual property rights in various commercial and investment activities, the most important of which are: The Ministry of Health and Community Protection made amendments related to the protection of intellectual property for pharmaceutical products through Decree 321. The UAE’s achievement Significant progress in enhancing the effectiveness of law enforcement in the field of protecting intellectual property rights, especially through the increased efforts made by Dubai Customs in this regard. The UAE implements more transparency by publishing law enforcement procedures in the field of intellectual property by the relevant authorities, including the publication of annual intellectual property enforcement statistics by the Federal Customs Authority. And the Department of Economic Development in the Emirate of Ajman made great and fruitful efforts to limit the trade in counterfeit goods.

It is noteworthy that the report of the Office of the Special Trade Representative No. 301 sheds light on foreign countries, laws, policies, and practices that fail to provide adequate, effective protection and enforcement of intellectual property to inventors, creators, trademarks, manufacturers, and service providers in the United States. The office reviewed more than 100 business partners in this year’s report, and placed 32 partners on its Priority Watch List or Watchlist.