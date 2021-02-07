The UAE welcomed the decision of the Kingdom of Denmark to lift the temporary suspension of flights coming from the country, starting today, Sunday, the seventh of February.

The Danish authorities have taken a series of measures requiring travelers from all countries to obtain a negative result for a PCR test 24 hours before travel and quarantine for ten days upon arrival, and this is in line with the measures that the UAE has successfully implemented since the beginning of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

In a comment in this regard, Fatima Khamis Salem Khalfan Al Mazrouei, the country’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark, said: “The UAE appreciates the steps taken by the Danish authorities to implement measures that enhance the great international efforts to combat the“ Covid-19 ”pandemic .. The UAE and Danish authorities have cooperated closely. In this regard, it will remain committed to sharing information and applying best practices in the common global battle against the pandemic.

For his part, Franz Michael Skoldemlin, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to the Emirates, said: “I am pleased to return direct flights from the UAE to Denmark after the positive contacts that took place at the ministerial level, as the UAE quickly responded to the Danish remarks while providing a feasible solution to the resumption of flights. Times are difficult for international transport and this is one of many examples about the ability of governments to find appropriate solutions to the challenges facing the world through cooperation, solidarity and concerted efforts.